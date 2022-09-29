Girls wrestling: Quakertown, Freedom, Liberty, Bethlehem Catholic latest to sanction teams

Janeyda Ortiz, right, will be part of Liberty's first-year girls wrestling program. The Morning Call/TNS

Katlyn Chookagian came to Kurt Handel more than 20 years ago, looking to join Quakertown’s wrestling team.

“It was my first or second year coaching,” Handel recalled. “I told her I had no one in the room her size, that I didn’t think it was safe and I didn’t know if she could defend herself being a first-year kid.”

The 33-year-old Chookagian now is a nationally-ranked UFC fighter with an 18-4 record at 125 pounds.

“Since then,” Handel said, “I regretted that and said that if another girl came around, I’d make up for that.”

Quakertown has had girls on the team in recent years, but Handel wanted to take it one step further. He did that earlier this month when he receiving school district approval to sanction a girls wrestling program beginning this season.

Girls wrestling programs have been popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley and the state. Liberty, Freedom and Bethlehem Catholic took similar steps the last couple weeks.

District 1′s North Penn on Wednesday became the 66th PIAA school to sanction a girls program. The PIAA, the state’s governing body for high school athletics, requires 100 schools before it will consider sanctioning girls wrestling as a varsity sport.

Janeyda Ortiz and Symarah Drey went recently to Liberty’s club and activities fair and walked away with 30 signatures to join the girls wrestling program there. It remains to be seen how many will show up for the first day of practice in November or stick it out after seeing what the commitment entails, but it is a step forward for a sport at the school that started Pennsylvania’s first boys wrestling program more than a century ago.

“Those two girls promoted the heck out of it,” Liberty coach Brandon Hall said. “They have a lot of energy. I couldn’t be more proud of them. Going to school board meetings and speaking shows who they are as people.

“The expectation is if we don’t have a full team, maybe we can have eight or nine girls. That would allow the girls to travel somewhere and have legit events as opposed to what we had.”

Most area girls wrestlers have been practicing and competing with boys at dual meets and tournaments. But that changed the last few years. Girls-only tournaments have sprouted up across the state. Easton and Parkland had a girls-only dual meet, and last season ended with regional and state competitions.

That trend is expected to continue in 2022-23.

X-Caliber at Wilkes University and Escape the Rock at Council Rock South are expected to have a girls component to their tournaments. Parkland and Freedom did so last year, too, with events they hosted.

Quakertown annually hosts a JV tournament. This year’s event on Dec. 10, also will have girls-only weight classes.

The philosophy is that more opportunities will produce more competitors. Most girls want girl vs. girl competition. The same is true for the boys. With more schools conducting tournaments with those scenarios, there is a greater likelihood that there will greater participation.

Quakertown also had a club sports and activities fair recently with about a half dozen signing up to join returnees Hailey Kuliga and Peyton Fries. Handel said there are two middle school girls wrestlers, so he’s planning for the long term. He is hiring an assistant coach to work specifically with the girls.

“My [eventual] goal is to hire a full-time coach to take the reigns of [the girls program] and run with it,” Handel said. “We have two girls who placed high at states at the midget level. Girls are coming in now with a solid skill set.”

Hall plans to do the same at Liberty, hiring an assistant to work with the girls though he said he too plans to take time to work with the girls at practice.

There are multiple ways to make it work. Easton has separate coaching staffs, practice times and schedules. Parkland boys and girls work out together with head coach Jon Trenge plus male and female assistants and have separate schedules.

But newcomers to the sport may tend to shy away from the trial-and-error aspect of practice if girls and boys are in the room at the same time.

“It’s tough when you’re the only one or two [girls] in a room with 25 boys,” Hall said. “Good wrestlers are not afraid to fail. That’s what success comes through. Maybe that’s why wrestlers are confident the way they are, because they go through the road of failures.

“It would be great [for girls] to have their own practices. You want them to have fun because wrestling is hard. We’re not going to turn anybody away. If you like to get physical, [wrestling] can be really fun.”

Having the number school-sponsored girls programs grow increases the number of girls-only events that are a relatively short bus ride away.

“Schools last year did a good job to make [girls tournaments] accessible,” Hall added. “It’s not always easy to find opportunities for girls, but we’re doing what we said we’d do because I want the same opportunities for girls.”

More than halfway home

Here are 66 of the 100 schools needed who have sanctioned girls wrestling :

1. J.P. McCaskey (3)

2. Easton (11)

3. Executive Education (11)

4. North Allegheny (7)

5. Central Mountain (6)

6. Governor Mifflin (3)

7. Annville-Cleona (3)

8. Gettysburg (3)

9. Brandywine Heights (3)

10. Delaware Valley (2)

11. Western Wayne (2)

12. Bald Eagle Area (6)

13. Parkland (11)

14. Exeter (3)

15. Souderton (1)

16. Newport (3)

17. Seneca (10)

18. Milton (4)

19. Canon-McMillan (7)

20. Connellsville (7)

21. Hanover Area (2)

22. Honesdale (2)

23. Penn Manor (3)

24. Chestnut Ridge (5)

25. Big Spring (3)

26. Nanticoke Area (2)

27. Warwick (3)

28. Athens (4)

29. Wallenpaupack (2)

30. Manheim Township (3)

31. Kiski Area (7)

32. Berks Catholic (3)

33. Southmoreland (7)

34. Mercer (10)

35. Palisades (11)

36. Northern Bedford (6)

37. Montgomery (4)

38. Wyomissing (3)

39. Lampeter-Strasburg (3)

40. Bishop McCort (6)

41. Pequea Valley (3)

42. Cumberland Valley (3)

43. Montrose (2)

44. Boyertown (3)

45. Curwensville (9)

46. Palmyra (3)

47. Plum (7)

48. Octorara (3)

49. Reading (3)

50. Fort Cherry (7)

51. Spring Grove (3)

52. Bensalem (1)

53. Harry S. Truman (1)

54. Saegertown (10)

55. South Western (3)

56. General McLane (10)

57. Pine Grove (11)

58. Seneca Valley (7)

59. William Tennent (1)

60. Bethlehem Catholic (11)

61. Dallastown (3)

62. Quakertown (1)

63. Freedom (11)

64. Liberty (11)

65. Hamburg (3)

66. North Penn (1)

By district : District 1 (6 teams); District 2 (7); District 3 (24); District 4 (3); District 5 (1); District 6 (4); District 7 (8); District 8 (0); District 9 (1); District 10 (4); District 11 (8); District 12 (0).