ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota motorist’s vehicle bursts into flames after striking deer

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kw0t5_0iFfQNDi00

A Minnesota woman driving north of Minneapolis hit a deer, which caused her vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Isanti Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly before 7:10 a.m. CDT about 10 miles of St. Francis, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

The driver and her dog were not injured, Sheriff’s Capt. John Elder told the newspaper. The deer, which was a buck, did not survive the impact from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The woman was driving south on Highway 47 when an eight-point buck crossed into her path, Elder told the Star-Tribune.

The sheriff’s office said that several witnesses helped the driver remove her belongings before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down

CHICAGO — (AP) — Asked about Tony La Russa, an emotional Miguel Cairo had to pause and take a drink of water to regain his composure. The Chicago White Sox watched La Russa step down as manager, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Monday night behind Johnny Cueto's seven effective innings.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
129K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy