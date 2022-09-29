Read full article on original website
Have Bonds Turned Attractive? This Canadian Pension Fund Giant Certainly Thinks So
The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, is reportedly increasing its exposure to bonds, citing yields that have turned attractive following the worst sell-off in a generation. What Happened: OTPP, which manages C$243 billion ($177 billion), is raising its holdings of inflation-protected debt, along...
zycrypto.com
Luna Classic Soars By 60% Amid The Whirl Storm Around Do Kwon
LUNC went on another uphill run last month as Binance announced a new burning scheme for the coin. As Interpol’s red notice looms over the network, the surge of LUNC is a shock to even members of its community. Luna Classic’s chances of a sustained bull run hang on...
zycrypto.com
The MEXC Leveraged ETF Dominates The Crypto Market Due to its Top-Ranked Liquidity
Leveraged ETFs are quickly overtaking futures as the next widespread cryptocurrency asset trade. With leveraged ETFs, MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest online futures trading liquidity, regains the top spot in the cryptocurrency market. The top three platforms in terms of depth performance are MEXC, Binance, and Kucoin, according...
zycrypto.com
WazirX Removes 40% Workforce Due to Bear Market Impact
Indian crypto exchange WazirX has laid off nearly 40% of its 150-strong workforce. The company cited bear market impacts as the reason for reducing the workforce. It said the lay-off became necessary to ensure financial stability and continue to serve existing customers. “The crypto market has been in the grip...
zycrypto.com
Pulse Zen Gained Over A Thousand Holders And A Market Cap Of $8 Million With ZERO Ads
Summary: Without resorting to any form of advertising, Pulse Zen was able to amass a market cap of $8 million and more than a thousand new holders. San Francisco, CA / OCTOBER 3rd, 2022 / If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, look no further than Pulse Zen, the first socially engineered crypto asset. They achieved a market cap of $8 Million, a price increase of 1100% and had 1000+ holders while doing ZERO marketing. To maintain a healthy equilibrium within the economy, it allots a certain amount of each transaction to each holder.
zycrypto.com
XT.COM Exchange Lists Q2 Token in Its Main Metaverse Zone
At 2:00 on September 27th, 2022, XT.COM listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and began trading the Q2/USDT trading pair (UTC). For the Players’ DAO’s decentralized administration, Q2 tokens are used. The future of video games and gaming in the metaverse can be owned and governed thanks to Q2s, which give players, streamers, developers, and token holders more power.
zycrypto.com
XRP At $20? Monster Bull Run Envisioned For XRP Following Upshot Of SEC Legal Brawl
United States District Court Judge Analisa Torres turned down the SEC’s motion to withhold the popular Hinman documents. The Hinman documents contain a speech of the former SEC’s Finance Divisional Director saying that Ethereum is not a security. The price of XRP spiked over 20% since the ruling,...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Researcher Reveals The Dangers of Solana as Network Outages Persist
Justin Bons, the founder and CIO of Cyber Capital, has pointed out the Solana blockchain’s failures, which experienced its eighth major network outage over the weekend. In a thread, Bons – who describes himself as a full-time crypto researcher – stated that Solana’s reoccurring crashes result from bad design. He opined that the proof-of-history (PoH) blockchain is not innovative and only prioritized attracting investors in the short-term in its design.
zycrypto.com
Aequinox Token Sale Session Now Available on P2PB2B Exchange
On the P2PB2B exchange, the Aequinox token sale session has already begun. Until October 8, you can purchase the tokens and sign up for the project’s community. The P2PB2B exchange will list the tokens after the token sale. Here is a summary of the project in the interim. What...
zycrypto.com
Binance Has Launched ETHW Mining Pool: Here’s What You Should Know
Binance has announced a new mining pool for ETHW as part of its support for the network. Analysts view the creation of the mining pool as a strong indication of Binance listing the coin in the future. The price of ETHW surged after the news broke by 12% to trade...
US Factory Orders Might Increase By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on factory orders for August will be released at...
zycrypto.com
More Security Woes for Crypto Winter Following Wintermute £140 million Hack
In a wave of cybersecurity threats recently pummeling the digital asset ecosystem, Wintermute turned out as the latest victim after it recorded a £140 million loss to hackers. Evgeny Gaevoy, Wintermute’s CEO, announced the incident on Tuesday, adding that a white hat hacker had coordinated the breach. He, however,...
zycrypto.com
Web3 Adoption: Disney and Walmart Go Deeper Into Web3 With An Array of New Offerings
Web3 adoption grows with Disney’s increasing efforts for an NFT launch and an entrance to the metaverse. Walmart premieres two new experiences in the metaverse with the rollout of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play. As the crypto community grows, users are delighted with more institutional and...
zycrypto.com
Aptos Threatens To Steal Solana Developers As The Race For A True ‘Ethereum Killer’ Quickens
Developers on Solana are window-shopping on a new blockchain, Aptos, with promises to offer better services with reduced difficulty. NFT trading platform Souffl3, Solrise and other web3 projects have pitched their tent with Aptos. Solana’s woes continue with new projects considering the Ethereum blockchain after the Merge. The race...
