zycrypto.com

The MEXC Leveraged ETF Dominates The Crypto Market Due to its Top-Ranked Liquidity

Leveraged ETFs are quickly overtaking futures as the next widespread cryptocurrency asset trade. With leveraged ETFs, MEXC, the cryptocurrency exchange with the highest online futures trading liquidity, regains the top spot in the cryptocurrency market. The top three platforms in terms of depth performance are MEXC, Binance, and Kucoin, according...
WazirX Removes 40% Workforce Due to Bear Market Impact

Indian crypto exchange WazirX has laid off nearly 40% of its 150-strong workforce. The company cited bear market impacts as the reason for reducing the workforce. It said the lay-off became necessary to ensure financial stability and continue to serve existing customers. “The crypto market has been in the grip...
Pulse Zen Gained Over A Thousand Holders And A Market Cap Of $8 Million With ZERO Ads

Summary: Without resorting to any form of advertising, Pulse Zen was able to amass a market cap of $8 million and more than a thousand new holders. San Francisco, CA / OCTOBER 3rd, 2022 / If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, look no further than Pulse Zen, the first socially engineered crypto asset. They achieved a market cap of $8 Million, a price increase of 1100% and had 1000+ holders while doing ZERO marketing. To maintain a healthy equilibrium within the economy, it allots a certain amount of each transaction to each holder.
XT.COM Exchange Lists Q2 Token in Its Main Metaverse Zone

At 2:00 on September 27th, 2022, XT.COM listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and began trading the Q2/USDT trading pair (UTC). For the Players’ DAO’s decentralized administration, Q2 tokens are used. The future of video games and gaming in the metaverse can be owned and governed thanks to Q2s, which give players, streamers, developers, and token holders more power.
Crypto Researcher Reveals The Dangers of Solana as Network Outages Persist

Justin Bons, the founder and CIO of Cyber Capital, has pointed out the Solana blockchain’s failures, which experienced its eighth major network outage over the weekend. In a thread, Bons – who describes himself as a full-time crypto researcher – stated that Solana’s reoccurring crashes result from bad design. He opined that the proof-of-history (PoH) blockchain is not innovative and only prioritized attracting investors in the short-term in its design.
Bitcoin
Aequinox Token Sale Session Now Available on P2PB2B Exchange

On the P2PB2B exchange, the Aequinox token sale session has already begun. Until October 8, you can purchase the tokens and sign up for the project’s community. The P2PB2B exchange will list the tokens after the token sale. Here is a summary of the project in the interim. What...
Binance Has Launched ETHW Mining Pool: Here’s What You Should Know

Binance has announced a new mining pool for ETHW as part of its support for the network. Analysts view the creation of the mining pool as a strong indication of Binance listing the coin in the future. The price of ETHW surged after the news broke by 12% to trade...
More Security Woes for Crypto Winter Following Wintermute £140 million Hack

In a wave of cybersecurity threats recently pummeling the digital asset ecosystem, Wintermute turned out as the latest victim after it recorded a £140 million loss to hackers. Evgeny Gaevoy, Wintermute’s CEO, announced the incident on Tuesday, adding that a white hat hacker had coordinated the breach. He, however,...
