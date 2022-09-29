Read full article on original website
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
Huskers vs. Purdue to be night game in West Lafayette
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team will battle Purdue under the lights on Oct. 15. The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. local) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The...
Husker Basketball mourns passing of Tom Lorenz
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska basketball family lost a valued member over the weekend with the passing of Tom Lorenz. Lorenz served as general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013 and was an integral part of the Lincoln community since 1996. Lorenz was instrumental in the...
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
StarCare visits Northwest High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northwest High School’s health science program gained hands-on experience with the help of StarCare’s helicopter and air medical team. A Starcare team landed on Northwest’s practice field and students were able to hear from a pilot, an air nurse and air paramedic and also climb inside a medical helicopter.
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
Eleven Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska supporting disaster response after Hurricane Ian
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - American Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska continue to deploy to support people affected by Hurricane Ian. As of Saturday morning, 11 trained disaster workers from Nebraska have stepped up to help provide care and comfort to families and individuals who are picking up the pieces from the devastating storm.
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Warm & Breezy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The warm, above average high temperature streak will continue for Sunday and Monday. It will be a breezy next few days but we will see small rain chances build back into the forecast area and forecast period!. The second day of October won’t feel very fall-like... as...
2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene. Police say an 18-year-old man...
Butterfly Bakery donates money to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A local bakery combined sweet treats with helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Butterfly Bakery donated 10% of their proceeds to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and other parts of the country. Those who visited the bakery Saturday morning enjoyed a sweet treat for a good cause.
LES employees helping with Hurricane Ian relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the last five days, Lincoln Electric System employees have been working to help utility companies in Florida following Hurricane Ian. LES sent three crews of 20 employees to replace poles, wires and work on transformers. The crews are based out of Smyrna Beach. Each morning,...
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
Law enforcement agencies participating in Pink Patch Project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are participating in the Pink Patch Project during October. LSO announced the partnership with the organization back in September, marking the first year the agency is taking part in the project. The Nebraska State...
Pickup truck plows through Plattsmouth restaurant
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver has charges pending after allegedly running through a restaurant. The driver of a red pickup truck allegedly drove through a Papa Reno’s restaurant Saturday at a shopping plaza near 8th Avenue and Highway 34 in Plattsmouth. The business just opened earlier this week.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports two additional cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm, a...
CHI Health responds to IT security incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue. According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday. CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken...
Lincoln Police release name of homicide victim
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a man killed last week at a northeast Lincoln home. Police said officers found 48-year-old Robert Aguirre dead inside a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Also at the location were a witness and 35-year-old...
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree.
