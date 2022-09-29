Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Cure Violence begins city assessment process in Peoria
The community received the first glimpse Monday of how the Cure Violence Global program works and how it could be implemented in Peoria. In a presentation at the Peoria Public Library’s main branch, Cure Violence Global CEO Dr. Fredrick Echols outlined the assessment process the city is currently undergoing and what the programs afterwards would look like.
Central Illinois Proud
Applications close Friday for Peoria Utility Assistance Program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents have until Friday, Oct. 7 to apply for the city’s Utility Assistance Program, which has allocated $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin resident celebrates 100 years
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration. Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon. Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three...
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
25newsnow.com
Farmington restaurant owner convicted of PPP loan fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The FBI and Federal prosecutors are continuing their crack-down on COVID Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. The latest guilty plea coming from a former restaurant owner in Farmington. Michael L. Patch entered a guilty plea on three Federal fraud charges on Thursday. Court records show...
wcbu.org
Bradley University 'doing OK' on enrollment and finances. President sees reasons for future optimism
Bradley University is "doing OK" on finances and enrollment this year, but the university's president believes the institution is on the right path for a stronger tomorrow. That was the main takeaway from BU President Stephen Standifird's second annual State of the University address on Monday. Bradley University ended the...
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
25newsnow.com
Caterpillar hosts family day for employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Caterpillar invited all their employees out to the Riverfront for some family fun Saturday afternoon. The company wanted to give their workers a chance to enjoy a day with their families, while showing them some of what CAT has to offer. Alongside games, food, and book signings, there were real CAT machines available for an up-close look. Kids could ride even ride around in a mini CAT machine.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Township fire department welcomes new truck with residents’ help
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Township Fire Department recently purchased a new firetruck, and decided to welcome it to the fleet with the community’s help. The five-man truck holds over 1,000 tons of water. It’s a replacement for a truck they got over 25 years ago. Along with giving visitors a peek at the new vehicle, the fire department hosted an open house for the community to come and see the station. Along with food and activities, firefighters asked the community to help them with the tradition of pushing the newest engine into the building.
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
aledotimesrecord.com
What's the impact of Galesburg's police shortage? Let's start with $271K in overtime
GALESBURG — A shortage of police officers is causing the Galesburg Police Department to log more overtime hours, costing the city more than $200,000 in overtime pay each year from 2020 to 2022. Russel Idle, Galesburg’s chief of police, said that total is “very high” considering it used to...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
illinoisnewsroom.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
City seeks next step to demolish blighted hotel on public square
Note: This story was updated at 3 p.m. Friday to reflect new information obtained from city administration. The updates are in italic. The City of Galesburg is taking the next step to bring down a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square. At its Monday meeting, the City Council will consider...
