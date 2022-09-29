BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Township Fire Department recently purchased a new firetruck, and decided to welcome it to the fleet with the community’s help. The five-man truck holds over 1,000 tons of water. It’s a replacement for a truck they got over 25 years ago. Along with giving visitors a peek at the new vehicle, the fire department hosted an open house for the community to come and see the station. Along with food and activities, firefighters asked the community to help them with the tradition of pushing the newest engine into the building.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO