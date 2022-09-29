Read full article on original website
'Andor' Is Breaking Away From Star Wars' Skywalker Emphasis, and That's a Good Thing
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1-4 of Andor.Disney+'s Andor is just four episodes in, and it has already distinguished itself within the Star Wars universe. The show is not afraid to include adult themes, conflicts, and action sequences. Episode 3 even debuted Star Wars' first use of an Earthly swear word. Perhaps one of the most notable ways that Andor has set itself apart so far is in its use of mostly original characters. Other than the titular Cassian Andor from Rogue One, the introduction of Mon Mothma, and a brief mention of Saw Gerrera, the cast is made up of fresh faces. Even among the familiar figures, though, none of them are necessarily major characters in the grand scheme of Star Wars—none of them are Jedi, none of them are Sith, and none of them have the last name Skywalker.
'The Rings of Power': Adar's Reveal Was a Little Underwhelming — but That's a Good Thing
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.This week's episode of The Rings of Power, "Doom," brought us a mountain of revelations. Literally. Among exciting battles and the birth of Mount Doom, the true identity of one of the most mysterious characters of the series so far, Adar (Joseph Mawles), was revealed. Since he first appeared in the show in the third episode, his real purpose and character were the subject of speculation throughout the internet. Now, we finally know, and Adar is... Adar. He is his own character, with his own purpose to fulfill in the now ashen lands in the south of Middle-earth.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
‘The Rings of Power’: Who are the Moriandur/Uruk Orcs?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) stop Adar (Joseph Mawle) from escaping in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, they bring him back to the Southlander’s village for an interrogation. Galadriel questions him about his background as she’s already able to deduce a lot of his history just by looking at him. It’s through his responses, though, that viewers can learn the most about what made Adar the way he is and how his Uruk children came to be as well. Despite Adar being an original character to the show, what he went through to become one of the Moriandur, as well as how the rest of the Uruk were created is directly from J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.
Who Is Marvel Comics' Sabra, the Controversial Addition to ‘Captain America: New World Order?’
D23 was full of plenty of exciting announcements (and a few surprises) for Marvel fans. In addition to new footage from films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, and the cast announcement for Marvel's Thunderbolts, a fourth film in the Captain America series was unveiled—Captain America: New World Order. While the biggest surprise may have been the reveal of Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Stearns, a.k.a. The Leader (not seen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk), stalwart studio maestro Kevin Feige also announced that the upcoming Anthony Mackie-starrer would serve as the debut of Sabra (Shira Haas, best known for her Emmy-nominated work in Netflix's Unorthodox), an Israeli hero. Response was swift, with various critics both hailing and denouncing the character. But who exactly is Sabra, and why is she such a flashpoint?
New 'House of the Dragon' Featurette Shines Light on Rhaenyra and Daemon's "Dangerous Chemistry"
The Blacks and the Greens have found their footing in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. ‘Driftmark’ is undoubtedly by far the darkest episode of the series, not only are the Targaryens and Velaryons mourning their dead but in these dark times, a dragon is claimed with a price paid in the form of an eye. And while it looks like it’s a dangerous play of politics – a more dangerous alliance is formed in Rhaenyra and Daemon's marriage. In a new featurette, the cast and showrunners of the series speak about the chemistry between the two and the effects of it in the times to come.
Ironheart Takes Flight in the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer
Fans are not very far from entering the kingdom of Wakanda once again as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is inching closer to its release. As the promotion ramps up, we are getting a glimpse of some new heroes along with the old ones. A new trailer revealed by Marvel Studio gives us an in-depth look at the anti-hero Namor, the Submariner as well as Riri Williams aka the Iron Heart.
‘The Rings of Power': Ismael Cruz Córdova on How Speaking Elven is Like Shakespeare and His Relationship With Bronwyn
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.
'Cobra Kai's Thomas Ian Griffith Was Once the Action Star of the Future
Let me say these things up front: The Karate Kid Part III is not a very good movie, but Thomas Ian Griffith is great it in. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai is an absolutely fantastic TV show, and Griffith is, again, great in it. There's a reason the brain trust behind Cobra Kai have made him such an integral part of the hit Netflix series about the karate-based rivalries that consistently plague the San Fernando Valley. As Terry Silver, the slick, pony-tailed businessman and martial-arts sensei who has been a thorn in Daniel LaRusso's side since he was a kid, Griffith remains magnetic every moment he's on the screen – his wild-eyed menace perfectly matching the heightened, soap opera-ish drama playing out across the show. Karate Kid super fans – those who will tolerate Part III's glaring problems just because Griffith's overcharged personality is so entertaining to watch – eagerly anticipated his arrival in the show and have not been let down since he first joined the cast in Season 4.
'The Mandalorian': $600 Razor Crest LEGO Set Unveiled
The Razor Crest may have been destroyed on the last season of The Mandalorian, but fans will soon be able to rebuild it in Lego form. A new set depicting the bounty hunter's original ship will soon be available from the Danish construction toy company. The new set can be...
