Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1-4 of Andor.Disney+'s Andor is just four episodes in, and it has already distinguished itself within the Star Wars universe. The show is not afraid to include adult themes, conflicts, and action sequences. Episode 3 even debuted Star Wars' first use of an Earthly swear word. Perhaps one of the most notable ways that Andor has set itself apart so far is in its use of mostly original characters. Other than the titular Cassian Andor from Rogue One, the introduction of Mon Mothma, and a brief mention of Saw Gerrera, the cast is made up of fresh faces. Even among the familiar figures, though, none of them are necessarily major characters in the grand scheme of Star Wars—none of them are Jedi, none of them are Sith, and none of them have the last name Skywalker.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO