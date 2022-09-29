Read full article on original website
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Sony's Musical Comedy?
When you hear Shawn Mendes voicing an anthropomorphic crocodile, it sounds adorable, cute, and fun, but not surprising. But when you hear Javier Bardem playing the character of a showman and the owner of the said crocodile, it is certain to leave you in awe. From grungy and serious characters to a comedic role, it’s definitely a complete turnaround for the No Country for Old Men star. But that’s one of the most exciting things about Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film features a very interesting cast, (which we’ll get to soon enough) and is a much-awaited family movie of fall 2022.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well
Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
Cult Classics Galore and More: 10 Best Movies of the 1980s According to IMDb
The '80s were, to say the least, an interesting time. Pop culture expanded and matured, new and iconic technology was introduced, and the visual aesthetic of it all—from clothes to hairstyles—was wild. As one would expect, it was also a hell of a decade for cinema. These 10...
'SNL': Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Live Their Caribbean Dreams
Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?
Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
5 Ways 'Hocus Pocus 2' Is Different From The Original (& 5 Ways It's Similar)
Hocus Pocus 2 not only flew on to Disney+ 29 years after the original 1993 film, but it takes place 29 years after it. Similarly to the way Hocus Pocus began in 1963 Salem and flash forward to the modern day of 1993, the sequel flashes even more forward to the very modern day of 2022.
Your Austin City Limits Festival Survival Guide
The Austin City Limits (ACL) music festival takes over Austin’s Zilker Park for two weekends each year, with this year’s dates landing on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. About 75,000 people attend each day, so you won’t be alone — or have a lot of elbow room. But you will be among a fun-loving crowd eager to see shows and explore Austin.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
Why Alec Baldwin's Soliloquy in 'Glengarry Glen Ross' Is Still the Most Epic One-Take Ever
David Mamet's 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross is about the daily grind of a collection of real estate salesmen and the politics within the small office from where they make their pitches. The ensemble cast includes big screen stalwarts like Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, and Alan Arkin. With a group of actors like that and a master filmmaker like Mamet running the show, you are all but guaranteed an excellent movie. And that's exactly what Glengarry Glen Ross is.
How to Watch 'Chucky' Season 2
It has been over three decades, and we can’t seem to get over Hollywood’s creepiest doll and that’s why Chucky is coming back for another season of murders and mayhem. Started in 2021, the series follows the killer doll in a quiet town in New Jersey, where he goes on a rampage and throws the town into utter chaos by exposing the town’s dark secrets. At the same time, Chucky’s past seems to come to light and reveal his origins.
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
Sigourney Weaver & Kevin Kline on Reuniting After 25 Years on 'The Good House'
In The Good House, from directors Maya Forbes & Wally Wolodarsky, Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver) is a successful realtor in an idyllic New England town who works hard at maintaining an exterior that everything is going her way when it’s very much not. When Hildy crosses paths with an old flame, local construction contractor Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), things reignite between them, but that also brings old demons to the surface and forces Hildy to face her own bad choices and the damage they’ve caused.
'SNL': Miles Teller and Bowen Yang Dance to Lizzo in 'Charmin Bears' Sketch
Miles Teller proved himself to be a comedy powerhouse as he kicked off the 48th season of Saturday Night Live as their first host. In an episode filled with wonderfully funny sketches from Teller, one thing happened that not no one saw coming: Teller dressed up as a Charmin toilet paper bear dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time".
Will Byers Needs to be Essential in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
With Season 4 airing earlier this summer, and the highly anticipated fifth and final season in development, Stranger Things is at an all-time high after a long break. In the upcoming Season 5, the character of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and his role has been brought up by both fans and the Duffer Brothers themselves. Looking ahead, it's clear that Will should be the show's central character next season, and it makes sense to have him returning to the forefront at the end.
'Ghost Files': Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara Are the Best Ghost Hunters in the Biz
Ghost hunting media is nothing new. Shakespeare had a tendency to include specters in his work (most famously in Hamlet), accounts of supernatural encounters have been reported in print media stretching back to the 18th century, spiritualism saw a rise in the 19th and 20th centuries, and shows like Unsolved Mysteries and Ghost Hunters have become staples of television on certain cable channels. In a 2019 poll sampling the American population, nearly half of respondents aged 18 and up said they believed in ghosts. While an interesting figure, it still leaves a slight majority of the population who do not. That's a lot of people who have been widely ignored by supernatural entertainment, at least until a few years ago.
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
This Week in Horror: October 3 - October 9
Welcome to October! Are you scared yet? Well, you are about to be. The first week of the month is full of new titles of varying levels of frights. The lighter side includes a special from Solar Opposites, the new teen comedy series Reginald the Vampire, and Season 2 of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out. Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, however, is no laughing matter, and neither is the reboot of Hellraiser. Plus, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a special Marvel presentation, and Season 2 of Chucky.
