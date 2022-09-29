Read full article on original website
Related
It Might Cost Less Than You Think To Go Solar At Your Iowa Home
In 1954 Daryl Chapin, Calvin Fuller, and Gerald Pearson were the first group of people to give us solar power. According to The History of Solar, they were the first group of people to develop the silicon photovoltaic cell labs, which are capable of converting the sun's energy into power, to run everyday electrical equipment. The fact that there are people smart enough to figure out how to do that makes me wonder if I should even be considered a part of the human species.
Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center among few turning food scraps into compost
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Food scraps make up 20% of Iowa's waste stream, according to the most recent estimates. That means Iowans are sending an estimated 556,313 tons of food to landfills each year. That food waste takes up space in the landfill and generates the greenhouse gas methane.
KCRG.com
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
The Best Chicken Tenders in The Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities
There is nothing I love more than a big basket of thick juicy chicken tenders, smothered in that special sauce. I was craving chicken tenders the other day, so up on the Dwyer & Michales Facebook went the question, "Who has the best chicken tenders around the Quad Cities?" Of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Preparing financially for natural disasters | Your Money with Mark
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last week, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell by 2.9%, NASDAQ fell by 2.7% and DJIA fell by 2.9%. In Hurricane Ian's wake, Mark Grywacheski of the Quad Cities Investment Group joined WQAD's David Bohlman on Monday morning to discuss how Quad Citizens can best financially prepare for a natural disaster.
who13.com
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in Iowa over Listeria concerns
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
U.S. Drought Monitor Shows a Slight increase in Drought Conditions
(Des Moines) The latest drought monitor shows some degradation across the northern half of Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says eastern Iowa, where the state has had the wettest conditions, still below average, is showing a D0, or abnormally dry conditions, which is not drought but 30-to-60-day dryness, from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque into Wisconsin.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future
MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find
Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Editorial: Broadcast debate will provide insight into significant 3rd District race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's 3rd District Congressional race may be one of the most consequential House races in the country. It could decide which party is in the majority. But on a more personal level, it could play a role in dozens of issues you and your family will face in the next two years.
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
Citrus, tomatoes and peppers could see price hike due to Hurricane Ian
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Florida's agriculture could end up feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. Here in the Quad Cities, local businesses worry about the cost of food products rising. James 'Snoop' Ramirez, who runs the Snoop's Grill and Bilo's Catering business in Rock Island said he's struggled with...
DeJear responds to Gov. Reynolds campaign ad
An ad released by Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign this week caused controversy for using footage of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a Black woman who some believe resembles Reynolds' opponent Deidre DeJear.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
WQAD
Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0