Scott County, IA

104.5 KDAT

It Might Cost Less Than You Think To Go Solar At Your Iowa Home

In 1954 Daryl Chapin, Calvin Fuller, and Gerald Pearson were the first group of people to give us solar power. According to The History of Solar, they were the first group of people to develop the silicon photovoltaic cell labs, which are capable of converting the sun's energy into power, to run everyday electrical equipment. The fact that there are people smart enough to figure out how to do that makes me wonder if I should even be considered a part of the human species.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Preparing financially for natural disasters | Your Money with Mark

MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last week, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index fell by 2.9%, NASDAQ fell by 2.7% and DJIA fell by 2.9%. In Hurricane Ian's wake, Mark Grywacheski of the Quad Cities Investment Group joined WQAD's David Bohlman on Monday morning to discuss how Quad Citizens can best financially prepare for a natural disaster.
ENVIRONMENT
who13.com

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in Iowa over Listeria concerns

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Drought Monitor Shows a Slight increase in Drought Conditions

(Des Moines) The latest drought monitor shows some degradation across the northern half of Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says eastern Iowa, where the state has had the wettest conditions, still below average, is showing a D0, or abnormally dry conditions, which is not drought but 30-to-60-day dryness, from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque into Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation, which goes into effect immediately, allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of the proclamation (through October 30th, 2022).
IOWA STATE
WQAD

'The haunt's always evolving' | QC haunts dead and alive reflect on industry challenges and future

MOLINE, Ill. — As the calendar turns to October in the Quad Cities, haunted house enthusiasts and workers are gearing up to prepare their haunts for the Halloween season. The QC metro area becomes the home of a variety of haunted houses and attractions every October. With the COVID-19 pandemic in its waning stages, many guests are returning to the industry for potentially the first time in a few years.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

This Iowa License Plate Is Easy To Buy But Rare To Find

Back in 2017, three new Iowa plate designs were made and citizens of Iowa voted on which one would be the new plate. As we know, the current City and Country Reboot design (top left) won, with its city/farm design along the top and green grass along the bottom. However, there was a very close second-place winner.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
IOWA STATE
97X

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

