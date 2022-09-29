How ‘Andor’ Showrunner Tony Gilroy Got Away With the Radical ‘Star Wars’ Series: ‘We Had Very Little Adult Supervision’

Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Eichner Says Straight People ‘Just Didn’t Show Up’ for ‘Bros’ in the Wake of Box Office Bust
The rom-com opened to just $4.8 million, with most of the box office coming from New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco
Kevin Feige Teases Importance of ‘Werewolf by Night’ to ‘The Future of the MCU’ (Video)
The Marvel Special Presentation debuts next week on Disney+
Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap how he went about adapting his short film into a feature
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
‘911’: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause Break Down the ‘Surprising’ and ‘Satisfying’ Conclusion to Athena’s Origin Story
"Our writers have a way of weaving this fabric, this tapestry, where you may see this thread again, you may see this character again," Bassett told TheWrap
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition as The Riddler – Which Landed Him a Role as Joker (Video)
"I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup, the actor says of playing the comic book villain
‘Tarzan’ Film Rights Picked Up by Sony Pictures
Studio hopes to reimagine IP for modern audiences
IN THIS ARTICLE
Don’t Worry, ‘SNL’ Fans, Cecily Strong Has Not Left the Show
Strong is currently in Los Angeles performing in a play, but her absence from the Season 48 premiere credits confused people
Willem Dafoe Thriller ‘Inside’ Lands at Focus Features for Early 2023 Release
The movie, from debut director Vasilis Katsoupis, is slated to come out in March
‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Kills’ Lead the Most Anticipated Movies of October | Chart
David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" and Harry Styles-starrer "My Policeman" also make the Top 10 list
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets Trailer Ahead of Oscar-Qualifying December Release (Video)
The thriller premieres in theaters Dec. 2, on Apple TV+ Dec. 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Till’ Review: Danielle Deadwyler Delivers a Riveting Performance as Mourning Mother Turned Civil-Rights Legend
New York Film Festival 2022: "Clemency" director Chinonye Chukwu examines a national tragedy on an achingly human level
How Scott Mescudi, Kenya Barris and Netflix Animators Crafted a Colorful, Trippy New York City Love Story in ‘Entergalactic’
The musical television special accompanies Kid Cudis eighth studio album of the same name
Carson Kressley on When He Figured Out Jackie Would on ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Was His OG ‘Queer Eye’ Co-Star (Video)
Plus, the longtime judge looks back on the shows second season ahead of its Friday finale
John Fetterman Turns Mehmet Oz Into ‘The Simpsons’ Quack Dr Nick in Funny New Ad (Video)
Before you ask, obviously Disney didn't authorize it
‘The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales’ Review: Disney’s Magic Kingdom Takes a Hit in Sobering Documentary
Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy O. Disney and grandniece of Walt, uses her family company as a case study in corporate heartlessness
‘Baldwin & Buckley at Cambridge’ Off Broadway Review: The Great Debate Loses Some of Its Bite
James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr. continue to argue about dreams and race in America
How ‘Tootsie’ Director Sydney Pollack Tricked Dustin Hoffman Into Behaving on the Famously Fraught Set (Exclusive Book Excerpt)
In his memoir "The Best Seat in the House," longtime assistant director David McGiffert recalls how the director found a clever way to appeal to his difficult star
The Party Report: ‘Tis the Season for (Early) Oscar Campaigning
September means its time for the studios to begin positioning their films for Academy Awards consideration
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0