Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Free Narcan vending machine runs out of packs after 30 hours
The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky recently installed a free Narcan vending machine and within 30 hours, all 48 packs of Narcan were taken. Narcan is a drug that can save lives in cases of opioid overdoses. The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky recently installed a free Narcan vending machine...
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
Mystery surrounds toddler with clean diaper found with mother who had been dead for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman found her 2-year-old granddaughter alive, in a clean diaper, in the same apartment where her daughter had been shot and killed three days earlier. On Sept. 21, Michelle Stone went to check on her daughter at her apartment after not hearing from her...
Wave 3
Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over 24 hours is all it took, according to Mayor Pam Ogden, for 48 doses of life saving Narcan to disappear from the new Vine Grove vending machine. “Literally at noon we came and did a ribbon-cutting,” Ogden said. “We didn’t post it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
US postal service now charging extra for peak holiday mailing season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now charging customers extra for the peak holiday mailing season. The price increase depends on the weight of packages and the length required for delivery. Commercial priority mail packages are now up 75 cents, and heavy, long-distance deliveries will see prices hike up to $6.50.
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
wdrb.com
Dogs, cats and even a chicken blessed at Saint Francis of Assisi in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pets from across Louisville visited Saint Francis of Assisi on Sunday for a special blessing. People were invited to bring their pets to Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Bardstown Road for a mass just for animals. There were dogs, cats and even a chicken at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning's Monica Harkins shares Halloween Rice Krispies treat recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Halloween around the corner WDRB's Monica Harkins shares a spooky twist on a Rice Krispies treat. This recipe is credited to Tim and Brad the owners of The Craft Grooms. The pair makes DIY projects and shares fun recipes. WDRB's Monica Harkins follows the recipe posted to TikTok here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating report of infant assaulted at east Louisville daycare center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after reports of an infant assaulted at an east Louisville daycare. The investigation stems from a complaint that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby at Vanguard Academy. Leaders at the daycare sent a vaguely-worded email to parents on...
wdrb.com
TSA hiring for holiday rush at Louisville's airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire 25 to 30 positions at Louisville's airport. To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to pass a federal drug test and background check.
WLWT 5
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947. That was the date...
WLWT 5
Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine
VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
wdrb.com
LIHEAP to open early registration for elderly, disabled on Oct. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in need of assistance to cover the cost of keeping their homes warm this fall and winter can pre-register for help starting next week. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is beginning pre-registration for the fall subsidy component on Oct. 3. The pre-registration ends Oct. 31, or until appointments reach capacity.
Comments / 1