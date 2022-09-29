ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Free Narcan vending machine runs out of packs after 30 hours

The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky recently installed a free Narcan vending machine and within 30 hours, all 48 packs of Narcan were taken. Narcan is a drug that can save lives in cases of opioid overdoses. The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky recently installed a free Narcan vending machine...
VINE GROVE, KY
Wave 3

Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over 24 hours is all it took, according to Mayor Pam Ogden, for 48 doses of life saving Narcan to disappear from the new Vine Grove vending machine. “Literally at noon we came and did a ribbon-cutting,” Ogden said. “We didn’t post it...
VINE GROVE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

US postal service now charging extra for peak holiday mailing season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Postal Service is now charging customers extra for the peak holiday mailing season. The price increase depends on the weight of packages and the length required for delivery. Commercial priority mail packages are now up 75 cents, and heavy, long-distance deliveries will see prices hike up to $6.50.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest Norton Commons daycare employee in connection with alleged infant abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the alleged assault of at least two infants there. According to Officer Elizabeth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 24-year-old Racheal Flannery is in custody. She is charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Distress#Common Cold#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health#Rsv
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
WHAS11

Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Public Health
wdrb.com

TSA hiring for holiday rush at Louisville's airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire 25 to 30 positions at Louisville's airport. To be eligible you need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and be able to pass a federal drug test and background check.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine

VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LIHEAP to open early registration for elderly, disabled on Oct. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in need of assistance to cover the cost of keeping their homes warm this fall and winter can pre-register for help starting next week. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is beginning pre-registration for the fall subsidy component on Oct. 3. The pre-registration ends Oct. 31, or until appointments reach capacity.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy