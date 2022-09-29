Read full article on original website
Related
localmemphis.com
Memphis football finalizes 2023 non-conference schedule, will play Mizzou in St. Louis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers announced Monday they have finalized their 2023 non-conference schedule, confirming a venue change for their scheduled Sept. 23, 2023 game against Missouri. The game was originally planned to be held in Memphis, and is the first matchup between the two regional foes since...
localmemphis.com
Defense leads the way again in Memphis win over Temple
For the second straight week, Memphis’ supposedly high powered offense looked sluggish early. They were held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 201.
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
RELATED PEOPLE
localmemphis.com
Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
actionnews5.com
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
localmemphis.com
Children's author promotes positivity in new book called 'One Day The Sun Will Shine.'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Memphis - Shelby County, one local children’s book author is working to improve child literacy one book at a time while using realistic life scenarios. We spoke with children’s author Geno Brownlee, also known as 901_Nazcar, about his ‘why’ behind it all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localmemphis.com
'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova. According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Comments / 0