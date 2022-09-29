Read full article on original website
Binance Has Launched ETHW Mining Pool: Here’s What You Should Know
Binance has announced a new mining pool for ETHW as part of its support for the network. Analysts view the creation of the mining pool as a strong indication of Binance listing the coin in the future. The price of ETHW surged after the news broke by 12% to trade...
Arbswap Debuts the Nova Accelerator to Bolster Arbitrum’s Ecosystem
Over the past few months, Arbswap, the decentralized automated market maker exchange built on the Arbitrum platform, has made significant advancements. With assistance from Old Fashion Research, a multi-strategy blockchain investment fund, Arbswap recently launched the Nova Accelerator following the migration of its contracts to the Arbitrum Nova network. By...
European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda
BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European telecoms providers are set to win their decade-long fight to make Big Tech pay for network costs, thanks to sympathetic EU regulators and the bloc's efforts to rein in U.S. tech giants, according to industry and regulatory sources, in the EU's strongest move yet to set a global standard.
Starfish Finance Shares Vision Of DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
The decentralized finance project Starfish Finance, which runs on the Astar Network, has shared its outlook for how NFTs and decentralized finance will come together on Polkadot. The community-driven project asserts that Starfish Finance ($SEAN) will act as the fortress that harbours the eventual union of the DeFi and NFTs worlds to create a brighter star.
Electric car subscription service Onto is slow sorting my insurance claim
The electric car subscription service Onto is billed as the future of car ownership but is taking advantage of its customers. My wife was in a car accident in early February. Someone tried to overtake her on the left, using a slip road, and then turned into her. Onto took...
CARS・
French plant-based food firm Bonduelle posts lower FY operating profit
Oct 3 (Reuters) - French plant-based food company Bonduelle (BOND.PA) on Monday reported a drop in its full-year operating profit, citing the COVID-19 crisis, unfavourable weather conditions impacting agricultural crops, wage inflation and the disorganisation of supply chains.
Genesis Token (GTN) Goes Live For Trading On LBank Exchange
Genesis Token (GTN) was listed on LBank Exchange, a worldwide trading platform for digital assets, on September 29, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at 10:00 UTC, the GTN/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Relictum Pro builds a global platform that encompasses all facets of human...
Aequinox Token Sale Session Now Available on P2PB2B Exchange
On the P2PB2B exchange, the Aequinox token sale session has already begun. Until October 8, you can purchase the tokens and sign up for the project’s community. The P2PB2B exchange will list the tokens after the token sale. Here is a summary of the project in the interim. What...
ADA Bulls Rub Hands In Glee As Cardano Plans $200 Million Projects Funding To Grow Its Ecosystem
Cardano’s founding entity has pledged to roll out $200 million for projects on the blockchain. Africa’s blockchain projects will take half of the money as Emurgo marks $100 million for the continent’s blockchain development. With more DeFi projects, Cardano bulls still believe the blockchain will overtake Ethereum.
