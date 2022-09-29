ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Binance Has Launched ETHW Mining Pool: Here’s What You Should Know

Binance has announced a new mining pool for ETHW as part of its support for the network. Analysts view the creation of the mining pool as a strong indication of Binance listing the coin in the future. The price of ETHW surged after the news broke by 12% to trade...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Arbswap Debuts the Nova Accelerator to Bolster Arbitrum’s Ecosystem

Over the past few months, Arbswap, the decentralized automated market maker exchange built on the Arbitrum platform, has made significant advancements. With assistance from Old Fashion Research, a multi-strategy blockchain investment fund, Arbswap recently launched the Nova Accelerator following the migration of its contracts to the Arbitrum Nova network. By...
MARKETS
Reuters

European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European telecoms providers are set to win their decade-long fight to make Big Tech pay for network costs, thanks to sympathetic EU regulators and the bloc's efforts to rein in U.S. tech giants, according to industry and regulatory sources, in the EU's strongest move yet to set a global standard.
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Starfish Finance Shares Vision Of DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot

The decentralized finance project Starfish Finance, which runs on the Astar Network, has shared its outlook for how NFTs and decentralized finance will come together on Polkadot. The community-driven project asserts that Starfish Finance ($SEAN) will act as the fortress that harbours the eventual union of the DeFi and NFTs worlds to create a brighter star.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vertu#Mobile Phone#Web3 Technology#Digital Asset#Mining Equipment#Smart Phone#Ios#Launch World#European#Defi#Ethereum#Digital Identity Lrb#Dapps
zycrypto.com

Genesis Token (GTN) Goes Live For Trading On LBank Exchange

Genesis Token (GTN) was listed on LBank Exchange, a worldwide trading platform for digital assets, on September 29, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at 10:00 UTC, the GTN/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Relictum Pro builds a global platform that encompasses all facets of human...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Aequinox Token Sale Session Now Available on P2PB2B Exchange

On the P2PB2B exchange, the Aequinox token sale session has already begun. Until October 8, you can purchase the tokens and sign up for the project’s community. The P2PB2B exchange will list the tokens after the token sale. Here is a summary of the project in the interim. What...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Community Policy