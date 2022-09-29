Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.In the world of House of the Dragon, violence runs rampant. It is no surprise people are callused to it. With harsh punishments given out on the regular and tourneys where casualties are unsurprising, it shouldn't shock anyone that the Targaryen children's skirmish in Episode 7, "Driftmark," ends with blood. But that doesn't mean the kids shouldn't be held responsible. Alicent (Olivia Cooke) demanded justice for the injury to her son Aemond's (Leo Ashton) eye, declaring that Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son, Lucerys (Harvey Sadler) who cut him, should lose an eye as well. But is that punishment fair? At that point, the adults hadn't heard the whole story. Should they not investigate before passing judgment? The truth is the fight itself was a messy event. While Aemond walked away the worse for it, he was not an innocent victim, but the Velaryon boys (or Strong boys depending on who is naming them) played their part as well. The altercation escalated quickly it is hard to determine who initiated it, but there is blame to go around. Still, the eye of a child seems like a high price for Alicent to request.

