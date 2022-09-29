Minnesota motorist’s vehicle bursts into flames after striking deer

A Minnesota woman driving north of Minneapolis hit a deer, which caused her vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Isanti Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly before 7:10 a.m. CDT about 10 miles of St. Francis, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

The driver and her dog were not injured, Sheriff’s Capt. John Elder told the newspaper. The deer, which was a buck, did not survive the impact from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The woman was driving south on Highway 47 when an eight-point buck crossed into her path, Elder told the Star-Tribune.

The sheriff’s office said that several witnesses helped the driver remove her belongings before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

©2022 Cox Media Group