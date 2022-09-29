ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

KTBS

Haughton student pushes to get girls wrestling sanctioned in La.

HAUGHTON, La. - There are 36 states in the U.S. that have sanctioned high school wrestling for girls. Louisiana is not one of them. Natalie Davis, a sophomore at Haughton High School, is working to do just that. Davis is a U.S. female state and national champion for Adidas Nationals....
HAUGHTON, LA
wbrz.com

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Wild fourth-quarter rally lifts Demons to 2-0 Southland start

NATCHITOCHES – Javon Antonio wasn’t sure he was living the moment or if he was in a dream Saturday evening. With his Northwestern State football team down 12 to Nicholls with 3:17 to play, Antonio and the Demon offense shook off a sluggish second half with aplomb. Antonio...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE

Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
thegramblinite.com

2269 Martin L King Jr. Ave

Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Grambling - Updated two bed, 1 bath apartment in Grambling. This apartment offers a spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast area and washer/dryer hookups. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pros, LLC Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Tigers fall in annual State Fair Classic

DALLAS, Texas | The Grambling State University football team could not overcome a sluggish first half during the annual State Fair Classic on Saturday night as the Tigers dropped a 34-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) decision to Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Grambling State (1-4 overall, 0-2...
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Juvenile stabbed in altercation

A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Prosecutors allege Timothy Teasley killed store clerk for reporting girlfriend for shoplifting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish prosecutors believe a Feb. 14, 2017, deadly shooting, in which a convenience store clerk was killed and another clerk was shot at, stemmed from an incident two weeks before when Timothy Teasley’s girlfriend was reported for shoplifting. The shooting happened at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery on Third Street around 10 p.m. Thair Zidan, 27, of Alexandria, died at the store.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspected drug dealer arrested

An investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team has led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on multiple drug charges. Jarvis A. Logan of Ruston was taken into custody Friday morning when officers executed a search warrant at his apartment at Campus Evolution Villages at 1812 West Alabama Avenue.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

