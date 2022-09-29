ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires

SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rush hour crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Juvenile Killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV Crash

On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by a 14-year-old juvenile,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS

Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died

GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
GREENWOOD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man

On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KTBS

Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84

SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died. He was 84. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church, where he...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SML David Raines Branch hosts a voter registration drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a voter registration drive taking place Monday in Shreveport. It's from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library David Raines Branch. The public is encouraged to attend to learn about voting rights and the importance of voting. The event is free and open...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KSLA

Benton man arrested for alleged rape, molestation of juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Benton man has been arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the alleged rape and molestation of a juvenile. Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on Sept. 27 for the rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Detectives began the...
BENTON, LA
q973radio.com

Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy