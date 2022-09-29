Read full article on original website
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
KTBS
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
KTBS
Rush hour crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
KTBS
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
Natchitoches Times
Juvenile Killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV Crash
On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by a 14-year-old juvenile,...
KTBS
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
KTBS
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m....
KTBS
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
Shreveport Vehicle Accident Kills 77 Year Old Man
On September 20, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to LA 511(70th St) and E Kings Hwy on reports of a crash involving four vehicles. Officers arrived and located a 2020 Toyota RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang, 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2020 Toyota RAV4. The Shreveport Fire Department...
KTBS
Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
KTBS
Former Shreveport Mayor Robert Warren "Bo" Williams dead at 84
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Shreveport mayor and council member Robert Warren "Bo" Williams has died. He was 84. Williams served the City of Shreveport as council member for District E from 1990-1994 and as mayor from 1994-1998. Williams was also a long-time member of Summer Grove Baptist Church, where he...
Shreveport Police Seeking Man Who Stole Whole Central A/C Unit
On September 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 1800 block of Russell Road. It was determined that suspect had taken the Central AC unit from this location. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being...
KTBS
SML David Raines Branch hosts a voter registration drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a voter registration drive taking place Monday in Shreveport. It's from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Shreve Memorial Library David Raines Branch. The public is encouraged to attend to learn about voting rights and the importance of voting. The event is free and open...
theleesvilleleader.com
9/29: Vernon sheriff announces recent arrests
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft reports the following arrests:. John Thomas White Jr., 27, of Pitkin, was arrested on three outstanding traffic warrants. White was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail with bond set at $4,500. Pamela Corley Hardy, 53, of Anacoco, was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant. Hardy...
KSLA
Benton man arrested for alleged rape, molestation of juvenile
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Benton man has been arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the alleged rape and molestation of a juvenile. Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on Sept. 27 for the rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Detectives began the...
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
KTBS
Shreveport-Bossier gaming market not rolling over in defeat despite Oklahoma casino competition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- In Louisiana, the state’s 24 casinos brought in $2.9 billion from 2020 to 2021. But here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, there’s been a noticeable decline. The local market is currently down about 13% compared to 2021. It’s an issue watched closely by the Louisiana...
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
