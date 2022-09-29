Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Feds Approve South Carolina’s $25M EV Charging Plan
(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
WLOS.com
Gas prices in South Carolina see increase of nearly 7 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state. The new average is $3.23 per gallon. South Carolina prices are 13.6 cents per gallon...
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
The Post and Courier
Santee Cooper to bring back an idled SC coal unit as a backup power source this winter
Santee Cooper plans to spend money to fire up an idled coal-fired generator at its Georgetown County plant to ensure it has enough power during peak demand periods. Over the last year, the Moncks Corner-based utility has had to rely on its Winyah Generating Station during emergency peak load periods.
wfxb.com
South Carolina Gas Prices Rise
Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents which brought the state’s average price per gallon to $3.23. The cheapest gas price was $2.89 while the most expensive price held a difference of $1.86 at a total of $4.75. Overall the state’s gas prices are 13.6 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and 32 cents higher than a year ago. Nationally, the average gas price rose by 11.1 cents. The average is $3.78 per gallon. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago as well as 59.8 cents higher than a year ago.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
South Carolina residents now receiving up to $800 per person
hand holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you have filed taxes in South Carolina, here's some great news as prices continue to rise: you likely have some money coming your way.
Charleston International Airport airfield closed
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 | 7:20 P.M. – The airfield closure has been extended until 11 a.m. Saturday. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston International Airport airfield has been closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian. Airport officials said Joint Base Charleston notified them of the closure around 9:00 a.m. The airfield closes once […]
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
counton2.com
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not...
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
WYFF4.com
Dove hunting accident injures young boy in South Carolina, SCDNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina teen was injured in a dove hunting over the weekend. Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the hunting accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Darlington County. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Charleston, SC 2022
Charleston, South Carolina is one of those places that has loads of Old World charm. The weather is typically warm, the moss is hanging off the trees and there are countless numbers of opportunities for you to enjoy various activities that are native to the area. The same goes with fine dining. Truth be told, it doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a true fine dining opportunity or if you just want to grab a quick lunch, there are certain places in Charleston that are simply unforgettable. That’s especially true if you’re in the mood for sushi. Don’t think for one minute that you can’t get excellent sushi in the Deep South, because you definitely can. These 20 restaurants prove that fact and they’ll have you coming back for more again and again.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
counton2.com
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
momcollective.com
Explore SC: Bee City Zoo
I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
