Charleston, South Carolina is one of those places that has loads of Old World charm. The weather is typically warm, the moss is hanging off the trees and there are countless numbers of opportunities for you to enjoy various activities that are native to the area. The same goes with fine dining. Truth be told, it doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a true fine dining opportunity or if you just want to grab a quick lunch, there are certain places in Charleston that are simply unforgettable. That’s especially true if you’re in the mood for sushi. Don’t think for one minute that you can’t get excellent sushi in the Deep South, because you definitely can. These 20 restaurants prove that fact and they’ll have you coming back for more again and again.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO