ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

No new deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday. The death toll in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has remained at 2,705. Health officials reported 94 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases since the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Health workers worry about impending COVID-19 surge amid flu season

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire Medical Society said Monday there are initial signs of a COVID-19 surge as colder weather arrives. The group's latest COVID-19 update points to a rise in cases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Front-line health care workers said they're concerned that this could be a rough season for COVID-19 and the flu.
WEATHER
WMUR.com

Granite State Debates Criteria

GENERAL ELECTION – GOVERNOR. Candidates for GOVERNOR seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by October 17, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Qualified Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Linus Covid#General Health#Medical Services#Covid 19
WMUR.com

Poll: Economy, abortion top issues among New Hampshire voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows two issues dominating the conversation among New Hampshire voters right now: The economy and abortion. Online surveys of 901 registered voters in New Hampshire show two headline issues. The economy and inflation, at 33%, are...
BUSINESS
mynbc5.com

Driver hits bridge, lands in river in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash on Saturday after a car went over a bridge and into a river. Police received a call about the incident on Interstate 95 just before 1 a.m. Officials said the vehicle struck the Taylor River Bridge and then...
ACCIDENTS
WMUR.com

NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hotels offer incentives to try to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are more than 115,000 job openings in hotels across the country, and some hotel operators in New Hampshire said they have had a tough time getting back to pre-pandemic staffing levels. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 87% of hotels nationwide are reporting...
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NHPR

N.H. Democratic Party outlines plan for correcting erroneous absentee ballot mailers

This story was originally produced by The Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. The New Hampshire Democratic Party may have to go to the homes of hundreds of voters to rectify problems created by mistakes in a mass mailing of absentee ballot applications, according to a plan filed with the state Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday.
ELECTIONS
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
Q97.9

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH
WCAX

New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
POLITICS
WMUR.com

Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
STRATHAM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy