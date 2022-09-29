Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
No new deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday. The death toll in the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has remained at 2,705. Health officials reported 94 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases since the...
WMUR.com
Health workers worry about impending COVID-19 surge amid flu season
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire Medical Society said Monday there are initial signs of a COVID-19 surge as colder weather arrives. The group's latest COVID-19 update points to a rise in cases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Front-line health care workers said they're concerned that this could be a rough season for COVID-19 and the flu.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire attorney general files brief opposing U.S. Air Force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general in several states, including New Hampshire, have filed a brief opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Air Force. They argue that the Air Force violated the rights of 18 Air Force members by refusing to grant them religious exemptions. The...
WMUR.com
Granite State Debates Criteria
GENERAL ELECTION – GOVERNOR. Candidates for GOVERNOR seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by October 17, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Qualified Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
wabi.tv
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 382 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. There are also 3 additional COVID-related deaths. One resident each from Somerset, Hancock and Waldo counties.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
WMUR.com
Merrimack couple completes journey to visit all 275 historical markers in New Hampshire
MERRIMACK, N.H. — After almost two years of traveling, one Merrimack couple has finished their journey around the state. Back in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Heather Davis MacNeil and her husband began a mission to find all 275 green historic marker signs in the state. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Poll: Economy, abortion top issues among New Hampshire voters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows two issues dominating the conversation among New Hampshire voters right now: The economy and abortion. Online surveys of 901 registered voters in New Hampshire show two headline issues. The economy and inflation, at 33%, are...
mynbc5.com
Driver hits bridge, lands in river in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police responded to a crash on Saturday after a car went over a bridge and into a river. Police received a call about the incident on Interstate 95 just before 1 a.m. Officials said the vehicle struck the Taylor River Bridge and then...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com
Hotels offer incentives to try to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are more than 115,000 job openings in hotels across the country, and some hotel operators in New Hampshire said they have had a tough time getting back to pre-pandemic staffing levels. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 87% of hotels nationwide are reporting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man travels to Key West in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath to help radio station, community
KEY WEST, Fla. — Many Granite Staters are getting involved in the recovery effort after Hurricane Ian struck Florida. Mark Ericson, who is known in New Hampshire for his radio work and his role with the Special Olympics, traveled to the Sunshine State after the storm pushed through. Ericson...
NHPR
N.H. Democratic Party outlines plan for correcting erroneous absentee ballot mailers
This story was originally produced by The Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. The New Hampshire Democratic Party may have to go to the homes of hundreds of voters to rectify problems created by mistakes in a mass mailing of absentee ballot applications, according to a plan filed with the state Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
WMUR.com
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
Comments / 0