NPR
Britain's finance minister reverses new policy just a week after initial annoucement
Just days into his new job last month, Britain's finance minister announced a series of tax proposals that would usher in what he called a new economic era for Britain. That plan prompted a major sell-off in the country's currency and its government debt, causing havoc for U.K. pension funds and mortgage lenders alike. But the finance minister and his boss, Prime Minister Liz Truss, refused to back down until today, as Willem Marx reports.
NPR
The U.K. changes direction and abolishes plan to cut taxes on high earners
The government of the U.K. has been forced to make an embarrassing change. Days after the new U.K. finance minister proposed tax cuts, the government is scrapping some of them, the ones for Britain's highest earners. The package of unfunded tax cuts spooked investors, pushed the pound to record lows and prompted Britain's central bank to announce it will buy up government debt. Willem Marx reports on what all this has meant for British homeowners.
Liz Truss refuses to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – UK politics live
Prime minister says she is committed to ‘supporting most vulnerable’ but stresses need to be ‘fiscally responsible’
NPR
What the recent wins for far-right parties in Europe could mean for the region
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political scientist Cas Mudde about Sweden's and Italy's electoral results. Now to Western Europe, where two recent elections show what seems to be the growing force of far-right politics. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is set to become the country's first female prime minister after her party, The Brothers of Italy, a far-right group with neofascist roots, claimed the greatest percentage of votes in that country's election earlier this week. And in Sweden earlier this month, a far-right group called the Sweden Democrats won big. They received the second highest number of votes in the election after the left-leaning Social Democrats. And while the far-right party won't hold the seat of power, it is widely expected that they will be influential in setting the country's political agenda.
NPR
Russia is losing the edge in Ukraine, but Putin still seems ready to double down
If you are following events in Russia and Ukraine closely, you could be forgiven for wondering if Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner. Many thousands of Russians are fleeing the country, trying to avoid being drafted to fight in the war. Phony so-called elections in four Ukrainian provinces, provinces which Russia now says it has annexed, are being mocked in capitals around the world. And on the battlefield, Ukraine keeps winning. So where does all this leave Putin? What cards does he still hold? - questions I want to put now to Michael McFaul. He served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014 and now is the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. Ambassador, great to speak with you.
NPR
The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
Putin's Army Defences Breached: Ukraine Makes Significant Gains In South And East, Seizes Russia-Annexed Territories
In a major setback for Vladimir Putin’s army, Ukraine has broken through Russian defenses in the south of the war-torn nation. What Happened: The Ukrainian military recaptured many villages along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday as it expanded the rapid counter-offensive against Russia, according to Ukrainian officials and a Russian-installed leader in the area, reported Reuters.
NPR
On the edge of Russia's illegal annexation, Ukrainians grapple with uncertainty
TAVRIISKE, Ukraine — Andrii Boiarskyi stands outside a mini-mart on the side of the main road out of town. He leans against his car and scrolls through his phone. It's full of videos and photos that he took of explosions in his hometown of Orikhiv, just a few miles down the road.
NPR
What's at stake on election day in Brazil
UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting in non-English language). RASCOE: Lula, as he's widely known, is running against Brazil's far-right incumbent president, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has raised fears about the state of Brazil's democracy by suggesting he might try to hang on to power even if he loses. NPR's John Otis is in Sao Paulo, where the Lula campaign is based. Good morning.
NPR
The Nord Stream leaks are a wake-up call for countries with vulnerable pipelines
A week after several suspicious ruptures were discovered along the undersea Nord Stream pipeline, gas has reportedly stopped leaking but the questions keep flowing. Namely: What — and who — caused the damage? And how can countries try to prevent similar incidents going forward?. Scientists say the two...
NPR
How Ukraine ended up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants
As part of the former Soviet Union, Ukraine was the site of nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons - and the story of those helps tell the story of the country. Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian forces since March. There are concerns about the safety and security of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where this weekend Ukraine accused Russia of kidnapping the plant's director. But how did Ukraine end up with one of the world's largest nuclear power plants? NPR's Julian Hayda has this report.
NPR
Jewish Ukrainian father and son soldiers mark holy days under cloud of Russia's war
For Ukrainian Orthodox Jews Asher and David Cherkaskyi, a father and son both fighting on the front lines in the eastern Donbas region, beating Russia has become especially important to them because of their faith. While Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely claims his army is "liberating" Ukrainians from a Nazi...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The upper house of the Russian Parliament has ratified the treaties with four Ukrainian regions to absorb them into Russia
Opinion | A Dangerous Idea to Punish Putin
Designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism will only backfire.
NPR
Florida Evacuations After Ian, Brazil Elections Update, Supreme Court Term Preview
Officials were slow to issue mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian loomed over Florida. Brazil's presidential election goes to a runoff later this month after President Jair Bolsonaro faired better than expected in the first round. And the US Supreme Court begins a new term today.
NPR
Pakistanis save their town from floodwaters by building an embankment
Floodwaters have been slow to recede in Pakistan. Its foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told NPR his ancestral home is in the flood zone. BILAWAL BHUTTO ZARDARI: We had a hundred-kilometer lake from the middle of my country that can be seen from space. INSKEEP: Much of that lake is...
NPR
Transracial adoptees with different views on abortion agree on cultural trauma
Two transracial adoptees have different views on abortion, but both agree transracial adoptions can be traumatic. (This story first aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 23, 2022.) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Abortion rights opponents sometimes promote adoption as an alternative to abortion. Even a Supreme Court justice did this on...
NPR
Celeste Ng on her latest novel 'Our Missing Hearts'
Celeste Ng's new novel opens with a preteen boy and a sense of foreboding, a la The Preserving American Culture and Traditions Act, or PACT, looms over everything. CELESTE NG: (Reading) The letter arrives on a Friday, slit and resealed with a sticker, of course, as all their letters are. Inspected for your safety - PACT. It had caused confusion at the post office, the clerk unfolding the paper inside, steadying it, passing it up to his supervisor, then the boss. But eventually, it had been deemed harmless and sent on its way. No return address, only a New York, New York postmark six days old. On the outside, his name - Bird. And because of this, he knows it is from his mother.
NPR
Russian men continue to escape conscription in large numbers to Turkey
Russians who have gone to Turkey to avoid conscription are at a loss to figure out their new future. Meanwhile, thousands of men keep arriving. Russian men of fighting age keep streaming into Turkey. It's a sign of the dissatisfaction with Russia's call-up of more men to fight in the war in Ukraine to stem battlefield losses. The exodus can be felt acutely in Antalya, a Mediterranean city in southern Turkey with a long history of Russian tourism - now turning into something else. NPR's Fatma Tanis went there and has this report.
NPR
The NPR podcast 'Throughline' examines how Korean culture went global
Fans of the Netflix hit "Squid Game" are already looking forward to Season 2, which is in the works. The show was awarded six Emmys last month, becoming the first non-English-language series to win. "Squid Game" is just one in a long line of South Korean cultural products that have taken the world by storm. There are movies such as "Parasite" and musical acts like BTS. Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei are the hosts of NPR's history podcast Throughline, and they bring a story behind the Korean wave.
