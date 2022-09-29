Read full article on original website
NPR
Emmy-Award winning puppeteer David Bizzaro goes on the road with Mochi
MICHELLE ZAMORA: (As Waffles) Oh, Mochi, look at all this fresh food. DAVID BIZZARO: (As Mochi, non-English language spoken). ZAMORA: (As Waffles) All this food is made of food. BIZZARO: (As Mochi, non-English language spoken). MARTIN: That's from "Waffles And Mochi." It's a Netflix show executive produced by famous healthy...
Bro’s Billy Eichner Recalls How Joan Rivers Helped Make Him a Star –’She Really Became a Mentor to Me’
Billy Eichner recalled how legendary comedian Joan Rivers supported him and would drop off his 'Billy in the Street' DVD to late night talk show producers even after she was blacklisted.
NPR
Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same
JAVIER SOLIS: (Singing) Mucho, mucho, mucho. DEL BARCO: The 1944 MGM musical "Bathing Beauty" features Grever's song "Te Quiero Dijiste", later translated to "Magic Is The Moonlight." Grever wrote another song, "Cuando Vuelva A Tu Lado," about missing her husband during the Mexican Revolution. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CUANDO VUELVA A...
NPR
In 'Thistlefoot,' GennaRose Nethercott explores painful history through folklore
We are going to spend the next few minutes exploring the ways folklore is used to understand real-life horrors and the way those horrors can follow generations. NPR's Mallory Yu brings us the story behind the new novel "Thistlefoot." It centers around an old crone, Baba Yaga, a figure in Slavic folklore for centuries. She is the kind of character who might lend you a magical candle or she might kill you and use your skull to decorate her house, one that walks on chicken legs. Yu spoke with author GennaRose Nethercott about reimagining Baba Yaga as a Jewish woman living in an Eastern European shtetl during a time of civil war and pogroms.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
'Los Espookys' is a very odd and very good show
Los Espookys is very odd and very good comedy series about a group of horror-loving friends who start up a business that provides scary experiences for their clients. It's co-written by two of its stars, comedians Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega. The second season is currently airing on HBO so we thought it would be a good time to encore our episode about the first season.
NPR
Actress, who gave Marlon Brando's Oscar rejection speech, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather has died. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the death of an actress best known for a moment at the Academy Awards. Marlon Brando sent her in his place to the ceremony in 1973. (SOUNDBITE OF TELECAST OF 45TH ACADEMY AWARDS) SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER: My name...
NPR
True crime has never been more popular. But is it ethical?
NPR's Ayesha Roscoe asks Washington Post reporter Bethonie Butler about the popularity of true crime stories and the ethics of the genre. True crime is all over TV, podcasts and social media. Right now, the buzz is about the Netflix series on Jeffrey Dahmer and "Serial," the podcast that was instrumental in overturning a murder conviction. But is it right to mine real human tragedy for content? Bethonie Butler covers television and pop culture for The Washington Post, and she joins us now to talk about the ethics of true crime. Welcome to the program, Bethonie.
NPR
Molly Yeh wants her food to create family memories
Molly Yeh loves cooking. She's made a name for herself as a cookbook writer and hosts the show "Girl Meets Farm." But her relationship to cooking changed when she had kids. MOLLY YEH: I suddenly had this growing family. I realized that sitting down for mealtime is about so much more than just stuffing calories in my face. It's about creating memories and nourishing these little growing bodies.
