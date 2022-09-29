Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Residents in Fort Myers, Fla., are preparing for a hard recovery after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach in Florida, but the city of Fort Myers was damaged, too. In the historically Black neighborhood of Dunbar, people are living without drinkable water and power. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden is expected to travel to Florida on Wednesday to survey the wreckage...
NPR
Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath. And of those 42, more than half were in Lee County.
NPR
Rescue efforts in Florida are still being hampered by floodwaters from Ian
The city of Arcadia, Fla., is 50 miles inland from the Gulf Coast, but it's still grappling with the water Hurricane Ian dumped last week. The flooded Peace River has cut off thousands of homes. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Days after Hurricane Ian, the water that had poured on Florida is...
NPR
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
We're going to start the program again in Florida tonight. At least 80 people have died in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, according to the official estimate, and search and rescue crews are still going house to house in the hardest-hit areas. And no place suffered more damage in the storm than the island of Fort Myers Beach. One official has estimated that 80% of the structures will have to be rebuilt. Ian battered the barrier island with a 12-foot storm surge and winds near 150 mph. The bridge to the island was damaged in the storm and has now been closed. NPR's Greg Allen reports residents who evacuated and were briefly able to return to their homes are stunned by how little remains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Ian ravaged much of Sanibel Island but what's left is of historical significance
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Hurricane Ian has ravaged much of Florida's Gulf Coast, but what's left standing is of historical significance. This includes an iconic lighthouse and its keeper's quarters on Sanibel Island. It's made from iron and was one of the first lighthouses on the Gulf Coast when it was completed in 1884. Now, along with the lighthouse, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford's winter homes remain intact. They survived because of their elevation while the area around them flooded. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Florida hospitals are struggling to provide care to patients after Hurricane Ian
Evacuations are underway at many hospitals struggling to provide care to patients in southwest Florida. After Hurricane Ian ripped through Fort Myers, Naples and other parts of the state, dozens of facilities reported flooding, power outages and loss of water. Mary Mayhew is the CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. She joins us now to talk about recovery efforts. Welcome.
NPR
Ian wreaks havoc on Sanibel Island and insurance crisis; SCOTUS hears wetlands case
Sanibel and Captiva Islands were hit with a barrage of tropical weather from Hurricane Ian. Maria Espinoza, the executive director of FISH, a nonprofit providing disaster assistance, joins us. Then, Florida's already-existing insurance crisis was worsened by the storm's damage. Florida State University associate professor Charles Nyce joins us to...
Comments / 0