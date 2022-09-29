ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under pressure Truss and Kwarteng defend tax cuts as ‘right plan’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
Financial News

Pressure continued to pile on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday, after the pair insisted their £45 billion package of tax cuts was the “right plan” to get the economy moving despite chaos on the financial markets and fears of rocketing mortgage bills.

In their first public comments since the pound hit a record low on Monday, neither the Prime Minister nor the Chancellor commented directly on the turmoil created by his mini-budget.

During a round of BBC local radio interviews, Ms Truss said the Government had to take “urgent action” to kick-start the economy and protect consumers from rising energy costs.

And during a visit to an engine plant in Darlington, Mr Kwarteng said the package he announced in the Commons on Friday was “absolutely essential” if the economy was to generate the revenues needed to fund public services.

However, Labour warned that ordinary families would pay the price with thousands of pounds added to mortgage bills as the Bank of England will be forced to increase interest rates to shore up the pound.

Fears among Tory MPs that the financial fallout could hurt them at the ballot box were dramatically underlined after a YouGov poll for The Times showed Labour opening up a massive 33-point lead over the Conservatives.

With reports of unease among Tory MPs after the market chaos of recent days, some have called for an urgent change of course from the Prime Minister.

Julian Smith, a former Cabinet minister, urged the Government to “take responsibility” for the crisis, while former science minister George Freeman called on the Cabinet to meet and agree a “Plan B”.

Another MP, Sir Charles Walker, admitted that his party would be “wiped out” if an election was called tomorrow, but ruled out the possibility of a leadership challenge against Ms Truss.

“If there was a General Election tomorrow, there won’t be but if there was, we would be wiped out… we would cease to exist as a functioning political party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kwarteng came under further pressure to explain why he made his mini-budget without an up-to-date economic forecast after the Office of Budget Responsibility revealed that it had prepared a draft forecast for the new Chancellor on his first day in office.

In a letter to the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the party’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss, the chair of the OBR confirmed that the body sent “a draft economic and fiscal forecast to the new Chancellor on September 6, his first day in office”.

Richard Hughes wrote: “We offered, at the time, to update that forecast to take account of subsequent data and to reflect the economic and fiscal impact of any policies the Government announced in time for it to be published alongside the ‘fiscal event’.”

He said that the OBR was not commissioned to produce an updated forecast, but confirmed that it would have been in “a position to do so to a standard that satisfied the legal requirements of the Charter for Budget Responsibility”.

Mr Blackford called the details contained in the letter “utterly damning”.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor cannot keep ducking accountability,” he said.

Mr Kwarteng is also facing calls to bring forward his planned statement setting out how he intends to get the public finances back on track after the OBR said it could produce a preliminary set of forecasts by October 7.

The Chancellor previously said he would deliver his medium-term fiscal plan explaining how he would get debt falling as a percentage of GDP, alongside the updated OBR forecasts, on November 23.

But with the absence of any forecasts to accompany Friday’s “fiscal event” seen as a key factor in spooking the markets, many Tory MPs believe that is too long to wait if they are to restore stability.

Mel Stride, the Conservative chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, said it should be brought forward to late October – or even earlier – as there was an “urgent need” to increase the confidence of the markets.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Chancellor has commissioned the OBR to produce an economic and fiscal forecast which will be published on November 23. He will set out the Government’s Medium Term Fiscal Plan alongside this, which will build on the commitment to get debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term.”

Mr Kwarteng had earlier brushed off suggestions his mini-budget had been a “major economic disaster”, saying: “Without growth you are not going to get the public services, we are not going to generate the income and the tax revenue to pay for public services.

“That’s why the mini-budget was absolutely essential in re-setting the debate around growth and focusing us on delivering much better outcomes for our people.”

The Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds: “We had to take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation.

“Of course that means taking controversial and difficult decisions but I am prepared to do that.”

Their comments came after the Bank launched an emergency government bond-buying programme on Wednesday to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

It bought up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s tax-cutting plans sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market, which left some UK pension funds teetering on the brink of collapse.

On Thursday, the pound regained some ground, rising to above 1.1 dollars for the first time since last Friday.

However, the FTSE 100 dropped around 2% to 6,864 – its lowest point since March this year, amid a global sell-off, while yields on the UK’s 10-year gilts were up to 4.14%.

Speaking in Northern Ireland, the Bank’s chief economist, Huw Pill, underlined warnings that they would have to sharply raise interest rates, noting that there was “undoubtedly a UK-specific component” to recent market movements.

His comments contrasted with Ms Truss who, in her interviews, blamed “Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine” for pushing up global energy prices.

For Labour, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves called on Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng to reverse their “kamikaze budget”.

“It is disgraceful that the family finances of people across the country are being put on the line simply so the Government can give huge unfunded tax cuts to the richest companies and those earning hundreds of thousands of pounds a year,” she said.

Earlier, trade unions called for a “cast-iron guarantee” that there would be no more cuts to public spending after Treasury Chief Secretary Chris Philp confirmed Whitehall departments had been instructed to carry out an “efficiency and prioritisation exercise” in an effort to find savings.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Kwarteng said that despite the pressures on the public finances, the Government would maintain the state pension “triple lock” but refused to commit to uprating benefits in line with inflation.

“It’s premature for me to come to a decision on that, but we are absolutely focused on making sure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected through what could be a challenge,” he said.

newschain

Mordaunt: Raising benefits in line with inflation ‘makes sense’

Liz Truss has been told by a member of her Cabinet that it “makes sense” for benefits payments to rise in line with inflation. Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons and a former Conservative Party leadership contender, told Times Radio that she has “always supported” both pensions and welfare support rising alongside inflation.
BUSINESS
newschain

Timeline: Death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A landmark moment has been reached in the case of Olivia Pratt-Korbel as Merseyside Police charge a suspect with her murder. The nine-year-old’s death drew widespread condemnation in August, as well as numerous appeals for information from the public and with hundreds of thousands of pounds offered as a reward to help catch her killer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

UK's Truss vows to listen as she reels from policy U-turns

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is leading “a listening government” that learns from its mistakes, as she tries to restore her shaky authority and reassure financial markets spooked by her government’s see-sawing economic pledges. Truss told the BBC in an interview broadcast Tuesday that she and her ministers were determined to “reflect on how we could have done things better.” “Is everything the government (has) done absolutely perfect? No it’s not,” she said. “I fully acknowledge that. And we have learned from the feedback we’ve received.” That “feedback” has been dramatic: Truss’ four weeks in office have seen the pound plunge to record lows against the dollar, the Bank of England take emergency action and the opposition Labour Party surge to record highs against her Conservatives in opinion polls.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alison Thewliss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Chris Philp
newschain

Kwarteng acknowledges ‘tough’ day after U-turn over tax cut for rich

Kwasi Kwarteng urged Tories to “focus on the task in hand” as he battled to restore his authority as Chancellor after a dramatic U-turn over tax cuts for the rich. Just hours before his set piece speech at the Conservative Party conference Mr Kwarteng abandoned his plan to scrap the 45p income tax rate for people earning more than £150,000 to stave off a mounting Tory revolt.
INCOME TAX
newschain

U-turn chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng tells Tory conference it's been a 'tough' day

Kwasi Kwarteng urged Tories to “focus on the task in hand” as he battled to restore his authority as Chancellor after a dramatic U-turn over tax cuts for the rich. Just hours before his set piece speech at the Conservative Party conference Mr Kwarteng abandoned his plan to scrap the 45p income tax rate for people earning more than £150,000 to stave off a mounting Tory revolt.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Government Bonds#Tax Cuts#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Commons#Labour#The Bank Of England#Yougov#The Times#Conservatives#Cabinet
newschain

Chancellor under pressure to back benefits increase

Kwasi Kwarteng risks a fresh battle with Tory MPs over benefits funding after being forced into a humiliating U-turn on plans to cut tax for top earners in the face of a revolt by party grandees. The Chancellor said he is “not committed to any spending” during an interview on...
BUSINESS
newschain

Levelling up agenda will not stop under Liz Truss, Michael Gove suggests

Liz Truss’s Government has not abandoned levelling up, according to the man who used to oversee the drive to spread opportunity across the UK. Former levelling up secretary Michael Gove also said the UK could not afford “not to level up”. Asked whether the Truss premiership spelled...
BUSINESS
newschain

Focus on less controversial reforms, Frost tells PM

Liz Truss should focus on less controversial economic reforms for the next year, Lord Frost has said. The former Brexit negotiator said the Prime Minister should “err away from things we know are going to be highly controversial and the losers are going to be extremely visible”, after the Government U-turned on abolishing the top rate of income tax.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Murphy warns against Tory ‘return to austerity’ after tax U-turn

There must be no return to austerity measures by the Government, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has warned. Mr Murphy was responding following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to abandon plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners. Mr Kwarteng said “it is clear that...
INCOME TAX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
newschain

At least 20 killed as Russian forces bomb evacuation convoy in Ukraine

At least 20 people have died after Russian forces shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the north-east of Ukraine, a senior official said. Bombardments have intensified as Moscow illegally annexed a swath of Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of the war. Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said the convoy...
MILITARY
newschain

Taoiseach detects ‘genuine wish’ from Truss to resolve protocol dispute

Ireland’s premier has said he detects a genuine wish from Liz Truss to resolve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Micheal Martin said there was a need for the EU and UK to now enter a process to negotiate a settlement over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements. Officials...
POLITICS
newschain

No reason why Stormont should not be re-established now – PM

There is no reason why an Assembly and Executive should not be re-established at Stormont now, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. Ms Truss has also said that she wants a settlement with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol which “works for everybody”. The powersharing institutions at...
POLITICS
newschain

Lewis Hamilton explains his use of nose stud in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton says he has a doctor’s letter over his use of a nose stud as he faces a fine for wearing it in Singapore. Formula One’s governing body the FIA has enforced a jewellery clampdown this season on safety grounds. Following a number of medical exemptions, Hamilton,...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Man arrested after musician dies two weeks after assault

A man has been arrested after a musician died in hospital two weeks after being assaulted. Essex Police said 68-year-old Bill Witham was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on September 12 after being found unconscious in Lower Lane, Hullbridge. He died on September 25. The force said they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

What the papers say – October 4

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Government’s U-turn on their controversial tax cut plan. The Daily Mail leads with senior Tories calling on the Prime Minister to “Get a grip!”, after Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000.
U.K.

