Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian
Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
Cape Coral residents deal with limited food and water supplies after Hurricane Ian devastated the area
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Those impacted by Hurricane Ian on the Gulf Coast were hit hard by flooding and other storm damage, now they’re also facing the prospect of dwindling food and water supplies. The Lee County government announced Saturday that they have opened 8 Points of Distribution...
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
Gas still hard to find in SWFL
Residents all over southwest Florida are waking up this morning looking for a chance to fill up. We talked with one man who made the trip from Punta Gorda just to fill his tank.
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to entire communities
But as power crews got to work not only from our local companies but also with the help of crews as far away as Montana, power is being restored.
Is it still standing in Sanibel? Landmark a symbol among the Hurricane Ian devastation
The destruction in Southwest Florida has been seared into our minds. The splintered buildings. The washed-out roads. The torn lives. The barrier islands of Lee County were hit especially hard, as Hurricane Ian made its deadly assault across the coast and state. Sanibel Island, with its crumpled causeway, has been...
National Guard delivers aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News spent the day with the Florida Army National Guard Monday as its soldiers delivered help to Hurricane Ian victims in the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. The Rotonda area, west of Port Charlotte, was particularly affected by the storm. 22-year-old Tiana Drossel, a...
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
Ron DeSantis Calls on Lee County Electric Cooperative to Accept Aid to Expedite Power Restoration
On Saturday, after receiving a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on current efforts to restore power in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island.
Lee County: Clean up continues on Fort Myers Beach, Iona, Sanibel and Saint James City
Southwest Florida is still reeling from the aftermath of Ian. The Category 4 Hurricane blasted through the region with such force that homes were ripped from their foundations, while others were submerged because of the surge. On Fort Myers Beach, residents are being bussed out to safety. Authorities are closing...
Coast Guard begins Pine Island evacuations
Residents are being asked to make their way to the Pine Island Fire Department on Bokeelia Road, where they will be taken to the Yucatan Waterfront.
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
Precautionary boil water notice in effect for Cape Coral
As water is restored in Cape Coral, The City of Cape Coral is reminding residents on city utilities that we are under a precautionary citywide boil water notice. Water is safe for showering, but do not drink or use it to brush your teeth. The City of Cape Coral is...
Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian
People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
Their paradise lost to Ian, Sanibel residents hope its spirit survives
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Crossing the causeway bridge from the mainland, visitors' first glimpse of this cherished Gulf Coast getaway was often Point Ybel Light, an iron tower built in 1884 at the tip of the 33 square-mile spit of land, surrounded by a thick green mix of palms and seagrapes. Spot the lighthouse, and you had reached paradise.
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
