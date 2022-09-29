ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian

Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
