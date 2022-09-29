Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death
KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July. Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My trip to Atlantic City, NJ was totally worth it — even with bad weather and no gambling!
My wife and I spent the weekend in Atlantic City to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. Neither of us is a gambler, so we went for the hotel experience and the boardwalk. The nasty weather put the kibosh on the boardwalk (thanks Ian), so went we mainly spent the trip visiting hotels.
Seaside Heights, NJ man pleads guilty to murdering woman and taking off
A Seaside Heights man who had been arrested and charged with murdering a woman at a borough motel last year and later overdosed himself has now pleaded guilty. To this day, 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz of Seaside Heights, remains in a secure medical facility, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atlanticcityweekly.com
A night at Josie Kelly’s Public House ...
Now that summer is over and the cold weather is starting to creep up, gone are the days for outside bars and beach drinking. But of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fun elsewhere. Looking for an indoor spot that still offers a great night out?...
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH ISLAND: MANY ROADS ARE FLOODED AND IMPASSABLE
Long Beach Island’s Roads are flooded and impassable in some areas. Please only call police dispatch for emergencies. Utilize our back roads if you must travel, and be mindful of speed limits. Media and photo courtesy of Long Beach Township Police Department.
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OFFICE OF SENIOR SERVICES ANNOUNCES $1.4 MILLION IN SENIOR AGING PROGRAMS
From home delivered meals to caregiver support for seniors, Ocean County will earmark federal and state funds to help maintain and increase these services. “With more than 200,000 seniors living in Ocean County, the need for services clearly exists and is growing for this population,” said Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Office of Senior Services. “This funding will help bolster some of the programs that are in place that help to keep our seniors living independently.”
Video: Massive Waves Crash Over North Wildwood, NJ, Seawall
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out this video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch as water from the...
This Jaw Dropping Mansion In New Jersey Belonged To A Beloved 1800’s Celeb
New Jersey is a phenomenal place to vacation; whether you want the beach, wilderness, or lakefront fun in the sun the Garden State can provide it!. It's no secret that Jersey is a great vacation destination. What makes it so special is some of the homes that are for rent...
So much rain in NJ lately — but is the drought finally over?
Since it’s been raining in New Jersey since the end of last week, and more rain is in the forecast for Tuesday, you might think the Garden State’s drought concerns are over. Unfortunately, however, that is not the case. According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1