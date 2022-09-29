ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

94.3 The Point

Keyport, NJ fire chief mourned after line-of-duty death

KEYPORT — Community members have been mourning 32-year-old Keyport Fire Chief Tim Pfleger, who died on Friday from injuries in a line-of-duty crash in July. Pfleger, who was a graduate of both Holmdel High School and Brookdale Community College, had been returning from training at the Monmouth County Fire Academy at the time of a crash in July.
KEYPORT, NJ
94.3 The Point

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
atlanticcityweekly.com

A night at Josie Kelly’s Public House ...

Now that summer is over and the cold weather is starting to creep up, gone are the days for outside bars and beach drinking. But of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fun elsewhere. Looking for an indoor spot that still offers a great night out?...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OFFICE OF SENIOR SERVICES ANNOUNCES $1.4 MILLION IN SENIOR AGING PROGRAMS

From home delivered meals to caregiver support for seniors, Ocean County will earmark federal and state funds to help maintain and increase these services. “With more than 200,000 seniors living in Ocean County, the need for services clearly exists and is growing for this population,” said Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Office of Senior Services. “This funding will help bolster some of the programs that are in place that help to keep our seniors living independently.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

