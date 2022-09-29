From home delivered meals to caregiver support for seniors, Ocean County will earmark federal and state funds to help maintain and increase these services. “With more than 200,000 seniors living in Ocean County, the need for services clearly exists and is growing for this population,” said Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Office of Senior Services. “This funding will help bolster some of the programs that are in place that help to keep our seniors living independently.”

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO