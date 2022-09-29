Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
Giant pumpkin dropped at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais
GERVAIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Harvest Festival at Bauman’s Farm in Gervais is punctuated by the always exciting giant pumpkin drop. Saturday was no exception. People came from all over the West Coast to show off their pumpkins to see who has the biggest. But the highlight...
Behemoth 1000 pound pumpkins drop from 100 feet and explode at Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop (photos)
Two behemoth pumpkins, one over 600 pounds and another over 1,000 pounds, were dropped from a 100-foot tall crane into an inflatable pool full of apples Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Gervais, Oregon. The event, called Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop, took place at Bauman’s Farm and Garden after a giant...
Columbia River cruise no longer operating in Cascade Locks
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler could be relocated due to a terminating contract between Portland Spirit and the Port of Cascade Locks.
Soar through the treetops at Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Brittany Falkers checked out Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains. One of the best things about the Pacific Northwest is anyone can get to so many things with just a short drive. Only 30 minutes from Portland, there’s a place where you can almost fly: Pumpkin Ridge Zip Tour in North Plains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
travelawaits.com
Oregon’s Famous Foliage Smiley Face Should Hit Peak Soon — How You Can See It
Motorists traveling south on Highway 18 in Oregon are soon to be in store for a surprise. A giant smiley face stands out on the hillside near mile-marker 25 on Oregon 18, between the towns of Grand Ronde and Willamina. Interestingly, the giant smiley face, which you can see here on land owned by Hampton Lumber, is intentional.
beavertonresourceguide.com
Dude, where’s the party? There is so much to do in downtown
As we are falling into October marking the end of a summer season, there is plenty of opportunity to celebrate the inspiring foliage (and also my birthday month). It is time for you to get ready for the BREW and join the Brewverton Beer Walk on October 16th in front of Binary Brewing.
Joseph Hughes Construction builds new swim centers in Tualatin, Beaverton
Emler Swim Center plans to have a special focus on water safety and swim lessons for kids.Oregon is known for its bounty of natural beauty and outdoor activities, a reputation that led Texas-based Emler Swim School to build a pair of indoor centers in Beaverton and Tualatin to provide water safety and swim lessons for young children. With Portland's Joseph Hughes Construction at the helm, the Beaverton center has been completed and the Tualatin facility is under way. The project team also includes DCI Engineers of Portland and Polkinghorn Group Architects of Austin, Texas. Construction on the Tualatin center,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
idesignarch.com
Lushly Landscaped Prime Waterfront Home on Oswego Lake
Every day is a vacation at this magical lakeside home in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The resort-like estate offers 330 feet of shoreline, a guest house and a private boathouse. Inside the home, the opulent living spaces open to breathtaking water views. The European-inspired luxury home has many quiet spots and...
Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine
The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
Portland history: Council Crest used to be an amusement park
Referred to as the “Dreamland of the Northwest,” the property was initially part of an Oregon pioneer’s donation land claim.
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Popular Portland breakfast spot closing due to vandalism, inflation
The owners of King's Omelets don't want to close, but between repeated vandalism, rising insurance rates and inflation, Eric and Eva Liu tell KOIN 6 News that they can't go on.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
beavertonresourceguide.com
If you build it, they will come: wild turtles get a pond makeover
Not just a motto for baseball enthusiasts, those words inspired wildlife biologist Laura Guderyahn and her team last winter as they built and installed basking structures for endangered northwestern pond turtles in 10 Yamhill County ponds. The northwestern pond turtle, also known as the western pond turtle, is listed as...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Portland This Weekend: Sept 30-Oct 2, 2022
Weekend plans should be easy breezy. To make sure they're just that, we've rounded up a bunch of events that are low commitment and inflation-friendly, from the 69th Annual Portland Greek Festival to Street Bazaar and from Lardo's 10 Year Anniversary with Quasi and Help to Nancy Wilson of Heart. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week.
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1