Police arrest man during investigation at local park
Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon.
Youngstown police arrest 5, find guns after spotting car used in shooting
Reports said police pulled over a car early Saturday that was suspected of being used in an earlier shooting and arrested five men on gun charges. Officers also reported finding four guns, drugs and cash.
Ohio woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid
Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.
Social media post leads to Ohio child endangering arrest
She is currently being held without bond.
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard.
Man held at gunpoint, taken to ATM in Akron
Akron Police are investigating after a man says two suspects forced their way into his vehicle, drove to a nearby ATM, ordered him to withdraw cash, and then took off in his car.
State Police identify victims of fatal crash on Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have identified the victims who died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening. Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of...
An alert bus driver prompted local school lockdown
A police presence has taken shape at Garfield Middle School.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
Arrest made after man found shot to death in street
CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
Local man sentenced in drug case tied to cartel
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Farrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on federal drug charges. Michael Talbert, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Talbert was caught...
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
Conneaut man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend’s daughter in 2017
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Conneaut man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter in 2017 pleaded guilty in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Joshua Gurto pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Visiting Retired Judge Patricia Cosgrove said...
Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
Akron man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 3 fatal shootings
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man who pleaded guilty last week to the 2019 shooting deaths of three people has been sentenced by a Summit County judge to life in prison. Coley Richardson, 45, will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Ohio brothers bought 46 pounds of meth from agents in Starbucks parking lot, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Cleveland men, including two brothers, are accused of buying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican drug cartel and selling the drugs in Akron. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents sought charges against the trio after selling nearly 46 pounds of seized crystal...
Suspect threw boiling water on man in wheelchair: report
A man is in jail Saturday morning suspected of throwing boiling water on a victim in a wheel chair, according to Warren police.
Police chase ends in crash, 1 hurt on Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a large police presence at the corner of East Midlothian Boulevard and Zedaker Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday afternoon. Youngstown Police Department confirmed it was involved in a police chase with a suspect driving a stolen car when the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Youngstown
Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Youngstown's east side.
Jamestown man busted for 70+ grams of meth and more during hotel room raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators arrested a Jamestown man following the search of a hotel room. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators along with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department SWAT and other members of the Jamestown Police executed a warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel (2800 N. Main […]
