ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Struthers, OH
Struthers, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
abc57.com

State Police identify victims of fatal crash on Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have identified the victims who died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening. Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of...
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sheets
cleveland19.com

Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
FAIRLAWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made after man found shot to death in street

CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local man sentenced in drug case tied to cartel

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Farrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on federal drug charges. Michael Talbert, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Talbert was caught...
FARRELL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
cleveland19.com

Conneaut man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend’s daughter in 2017

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Conneaut man accused of murdering his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter in 2017 pleaded guilty in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Joshua Gurto pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Visiting Retired Judge Patricia Cosgrove said...
CONNEAUT, OH
cleveland19.com

Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Police chase ends in crash, 1 hurt on Youngstown’s South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a large police presence at the corner of East Midlothian Boulevard and Zedaker Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday afternoon. Youngstown Police Department confirmed it was involved in a police chase with a suspect driving a stolen car when the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Jamestown man busted for 70+ grams of meth and more during hotel room raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators arrested a Jamestown man following the search of a hotel room. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators along with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department SWAT and other members of the Jamestown Police executed a warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel (2800 N. Main […]
JAMESTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy