Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County parks update after Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park & Recreation center shared an update on the county's park after Hurricane Ian led to its closures. Tonight’s Dancing on the Cooper has been canceled due to storm-related electrical issues at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Most Charleston County Parks and...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event

Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County road closure updates after Hurricane Ian

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County has given an update on the road closures after Hurricane Ian on Friday, September 20th. JOCKEY CT- NOT PASSABLE AND ROADWAY HAS BEEN CONED OFF. ARBOR OAKS DR & CHINQUAPIN DR; ARBOR OAKS. 1310 BOONE HILL RD; VILLAS OF SUMMERVILLE (BOONE WEST)...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
News Break
abcnews4.com

Publix donates $135K to Lowcountry Food Bank

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Public Super Markets Charities donated $135,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to help purchase fresh produce and a new box truck. "We are so proud to work with Publix as a long-standing partner that always steps up and makes an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston County School Board sets plan for the future

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Charleston County School Board wrapped up a marathon meeting that lasted four hours, with the focus on resetting and organizing goals for the future. The school district’s SC READY scores showed an achievement gap in many subjects between white and minority students. This...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

