Smoke rises over peninsula after downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Nearly a dozen fire trucks rushed to put out flames that sparked at a two-story home in downtown Charleston on Monday, October 3. The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. Smoke could be seen for miles. The...
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
Charleston County parks update after Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Park & Recreation center shared an update on the county's park after Hurricane Ian led to its closures. Tonight’s Dancing on the Cooper has been canceled due to storm-related electrical issues at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Most Charleston County Parks and...
Serving the homeless & underprivileged today at 2p.m. Sunsetter Lodge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — God's Shepherd Outreach Ministry serves the homeless and underprivileged today, October 1st at Sunsetter Lodge from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those in need of food, blankets, and other necessities can arrive at 3001 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. There will be indoor and...
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating missing teen
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating missing 16-year-old Jalik Washington. He was last seen in his home at 4403 Donwood Drive in Ladson on Oct.3. At the time that Washington went missing he was wearing a black jacket,...
James Island drainage systems were put to the test during Hurricane Ian
James Island, S.C- ( WCIV ) — Improvements to the James Island Draining system were put to the test during Hurricane Ian, but many residents still saw flooding and deep standing water. Taylor Sloan said she was one of the lucky ones on her street during Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters...
Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event
Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
Second phase of Camp Hall Commerce Park campus 4 construction begins in Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Phase two of construction of the Campus 4 in Camp Hall Commerce Park is underway. The second phase involves the construction of a 1,123,360-sq-ft industrial facility on 110.6 acres of land. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made on Phase I of this project, and...
Dorchester County road closure updates after Hurricane Ian
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County has given an update on the road closures after Hurricane Ian on Friday, September 20th. JOCKEY CT- NOT PASSABLE AND ROADWAY HAS BEEN CONED OFF. ARBOR OAKS DR & CHINQUAPIN DR; ARBOR OAKS. 1310 BOONE HILL RD; VILLAS OF SUMMERVILLE (BOONE WEST)...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
Good Samaritans support Georgetown family who had tree crash through home
Stories of community are emerging following the arrival and subsequent destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall shortly after 2:00 pm Friday in the Georgetown region. ABC News 4 first brought you a look at a Georgetown home off Graham Lane within an hour after a...
Gov. McMaster tours Georgetown County following Hurricane Ian landfall, destruction
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, Governor Henry McMaster and state officials toured the damage and clean-up efforts throughout Georgetown County. Georgetown and Pawleys Island were two of the hardest hit areas as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the county, according to the National Weather Service. McMaster, draped by...
CHS airfield now open after closures due to Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The CHS airport is now open under normal operations. The airfield closed yesterday due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
Publix donates $135K to Lowcountry Food Bank
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Public Super Markets Charities donated $135,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to help purchase fresh produce and a new box truck. "We are so proud to work with Publix as a long-standing partner that always steps up and makes an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO.
Pawleys Island: Hit hard by Hurricane Ian; now works hard to clean up
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — The Atlantic Ocean waves were finally back to normal on the Pawleys Island coast Saturday, except for the pieces of pier floating in it - evidence of the destruction from Hurricane Ian. The small island, hit hard by the storm, now works hard to clean...
Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
Motorcycle driver dead after crash involving 4 vehicles in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead following a four-vehicle crash involving motorcycles near Cross on Saturday. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on SC-6 near Rodeo Lane- about one mile south of Cross, officials said. A 2008 Honda motorcycle and...
Joe Cunningham to hold campaign rally at Charleston Pour House on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday October fourth, Joe Cunningham will speak to supporters at a rally at Charleston Pour House. Doors will open to the public at 5 pm and the rally will go from 5:30 pm - 7 pm. Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank...
Charleston County School Board sets plan for the future
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — The Charleston County School Board wrapped up a marathon meeting that lasted four hours, with the focus on resetting and organizing goals for the future. The school district’s SC READY scores showed an achievement gap in many subjects between white and minority students. This...
