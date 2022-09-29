Paramount’s David Nevins on ‘Yellowjackets’ Sleeper Success, Developing for Global Markets and Desus & Mero’s ‘Eventual Reunion’

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Busan Film Market: Acemaker Serves up Slate of Action and Revenge Titles
Multifaceted Korean film company Acemaker Movieworks will unveil four titles at this year’s Asian Contents & Film Market, which operates alongside the Busan International Film Festival. Action and revenge feature prominently as unifying themes. The COVID pandemic continues to have a delayed impact on the Korean production and film...
SFGate
Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape for ‘The Batman,’ Waits to Reprise Joker in Sequel: When Call Comes, ‘I’m There’
Barry Keoghan showed up at the very end of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” to show off a laugh that heavily suggested he was a new iteration of the Joker. Then came the official release of an extended deleted scene from the film that confirmed his Joker casting. But it turns out Keoghan never planned to become the new Joker. Instead, he sent in an unsolicited audition tape to Reeves’ team to play the Riddler when he heard about “The Batman” for the first time. The audition tape has finally been released in an official capacity online, courtesy of Keoghan via GQ UK (watch it in the video below).
SFGate
Tony Danza ‘Standards & Stories’ Concert Heads to Hollywood for Catalina Jazz Club Run
Tony Danza will be crooning the classics with his live show, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles next month. The run, set for Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, marks the first of many upcoming performances to celebrate the venue’s 36th anniversary.
SFGate
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
Comments / 0