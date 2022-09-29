ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Charges against New Era CEO dropped

WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The misdemeanor charge for reckless endangerment against New Era Cap Company CEO Chris Koch has been dropped, as per the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

“Today, our office received a written decision from Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, which granted defense counsel’s motion to dismiss the charges against Christopher Koch in the interest of justice," said one spokesperson from the District Attorney's Office. "While our office did oppose the motion, we cannot comment further as the case is now sealed by operation of law.”

Back in May, Koch was arrested on one charge of reckless endangerment for attempting to run over another man with his car during an altercation in the parking lot of Oliver's Restaurant on Delaware Avenue.

The charge was eventually reduced from a felony offense to a misdemeanor, as well as criminal mischief in June.

