Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Boy with special needs has dream come true at Struthers football game
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – There was an extra reason to celebrate Sunday at the Struthers Little Wildcats’ football game. Jonah Carnahan, 12, scored his first-ever touchdown!. Jonah has apraxia of speech and motor skill difficulty, but he loves being part of the team, and they rewarded him for...
WYTV.com
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard teacher and a former Mooney High School football standout, who was also on the Mooney coaching staff, are dead following a crash in Indiana. Indiana State Police issued a press release Monday afternoon giving details on the accident, which killed 31-year-old Mark Pelini, of Canfield, and 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown.
WYTV.com
Researchers study recovery of athletes after head trauma
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ever since Dolphin’s Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered not one but two reported blows to the head less than a week apart, the conversation of concussion safety has been hot. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have found some hope when it comes to the long-term...
WYTV.com
YSU works to raise awareness of domestic violence
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The month of October is dedicated to Domestic Violence Awareness, and Youngstown State University is raising awareness throughout campus. The Dean of Students, Title IX and Compass Family Counseling are collectively hosting Domestic Violence Awareness Month at YSU. YSU wants to limit domestic violence by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Hubbard pool offers free swim lessons to kids with developmental disabilities
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Community Pool is offering free swimming lessons to kids with developmental disabilities. The new program is thanks to a $7,500 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation. It will be used to provide free, private swim lessons over the next two years. The program...
WYTV.com
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard. A second person in the car was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police would not comment if the woman who died was the...
WYTV.com
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Youngstown’s east side. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Landsdowne Boulevard north of Nair Street. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash and more about the...
WYTV.com
Vehicle flips over after crash in Liberty
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle flipped over onto its side after clipping the back of a tree-cutting service’s trailer in Liberty. It happened Monday afternoon on Sampson Road. The road was closed until troopers could investigate and then get the truck towed away. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds. There’s a collection every October and May. The drive handles household hazardous waste items properly to make sure they don’t end up in the two active landfills in Mahoning County.
WYTV.com
Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
WYTV.com
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will temporarily close. PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage. The branch closure will start Monday. PLYMC does...
WYTV.com
Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department. Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Pittsburgh Police responded to the stadium at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after the man fell from an escalator, according to the safety department release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Vaccine clinic happening in Trumbull County Monday
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District is having a COVID vaccine clinic Monday morning. It goes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Girard Multi-Generational Center on Trumbull Avenue. You can get your COVID vaccine or your booster if its been 2 months since your...
WYTV.com
‘1 pint saves 3 lives’: Red Cross asking for donations
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the fall season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross says while the season changes, the need for blood doesn’t. Those who give blood this fall play an important role...
WYTV.com
Special run supports veteran suicide awareness
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening Saturday, the community is invited to come together to raise awareness of veteran suicide in the country. One local organization has made it the mission to honor the lives lost and to support veterans before its too late. WR 22 Cresanto Strong is hosting...
WYTV.com
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
WYTV.com
Chief Davis, Mayor Brown talk efforts to curb violence
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday in Youngstown, hundreds of concerned citizens marched to promote nonviolence. The parade included students, activists, police officers and city government. It kicked off Ohio Nonviolence Week, which lasts through Saturday. This year so far in Youngstown, 17 people have been killed by gun...
WYTV.com
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
(WKBN) — A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. According to the Toledo Blade, tournament director Jason Fischer cut open the fish Hermitage resident Chase Cominsky and his partner Jacob Runyon turned in, exposing lead weights.
WYTV.com
Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire
DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The final victim of a farmhouse fire in Mercer County has been identified. Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of the fire in Delaware Township on September 16. The other victims are Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, mother, Jordan Seltzer, 1, Ainsley...
WYTV.com
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System celebrated its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting was cut Monday at the treatment plant on Water Street.
Comments / 0