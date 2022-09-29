Women in Charge: CNBC’s Julia Boorstin on How Female Leadership Moves Markets and Drives Profit-Focused Innovation

Twitter has announced it is rolling out its “Edit Tweet” feature for users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand after it found tests for the new tool “went well”.Last week, the microblogging platform showed what the feature looked like by posting the first edited tweet with a pencil icon underneath a post showing the “Last Edited” time and date stamp next to it.Users can also view the version history for every edited Tweet so they know what has changed, the company noted.Twitter’s support document notes users would have up to 30 minutes to make changes to tweets and can...

INTERNET ・ 30 MINUTES AGO