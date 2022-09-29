ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Ekeler was off to a slow start following a 20-touchdown season, and the Chargers believed he was due for a breakout game. He had it Sunday, scoring his first three touchdowns of the year to lead Los Angeles to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.
Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year...
Bears kicker Santos inactive against New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos was inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Giants because of personal reasons. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday. The Bears signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and then promoted him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game.
