San Antonio to distribute $4 million to artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
San Antonio will distribute $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to support local artists and arts nonprofits disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city will parse out additional $1.5 million in federal dollars to groups assisting local immigrant communities.
Of the total arts funding, nearly 60% will go toward the city’s ARPA 4 Arts Program to assist 46 San Antonio art-focused nonprofits, according to city officials. Another $1 million will be allocated to 136 local artists who qualify for grants.
“The pandemic placed San Antonio’s arts community in a vulnerable position with significant financial impacts,” Krystal Jones, director of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture, said in a press release. “The goal of this program is to provide San Antonio’s creative industry immediate relief to continue to move forward through this pivotal recovery phase and on to creating arts programming that benefit our entire community.”
Local artists who have worked and earned money in the industry for the past three years could qualify for a grant valued at $7,200-$7,500. To qualify, nonprofits must have provided public arts programming for the past three years.
Both artists and nonprofits also must prove that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted their operations.
Artists and nonprofits that promote, preserve or enhance marginalized groups including women and the LGBTQ+, African American, Latinx, Asian American and Native American communities will be given greater consideration.
Artists and nonprofits interested in receiving grants can applying online with the Department of Arts & Culture.
San Antonio’s Department of Human Services will divide up the remaining $1.5 million in federal funds to support nonprofits and social service organizations that assist local immigrant populations.
