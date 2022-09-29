The first of every month brings an influx of licensed movies to Netflix, and so the streaming service's daily Top 10 list for Monday, Oct. 3 has changed a lot since we last checked in on Sept. 30. The movies list at the moment is almost half action movies from the '90s and '00s, including two Rush Hour movies, while Blonde, the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, is down to No. 3, behind some direct-to-VOD-style thrillers. The TV list, on the other hand, has barely changed from last week. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is still No. 1.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 HOURS AGO