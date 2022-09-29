Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Recap: Daemon and Rhaenyra Are Finally Together
House of the Dragon Episode 7 is a big one, mostly because so many of the series' major players are in one place. Sure, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Laenor Velaryon's (John MacMillan) wedding in Episode 5 brought together the key characters in the same room — but we did not have all the Targaryen and Velaryon children back then! And in Episode 7, these kids are the cause of much drama that leads to spilled blood.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
The first of every month brings an influx of licensed movies to Netflix, and so the streaming service's daily Top 10 list for Monday, Oct. 3 has changed a lot since we last checked in on Sept. 30. The movies list at the moment is almost half action movies from the '90s and '00s, including two Rush Hour movies, while Blonde, the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, is down to No. 3, behind some direct-to-VOD-style thrillers. The TV list, on the other hand, has barely changed from last week. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is still No. 1.
Nicola Coughlan defends Bridgerton changing book order for season 3: ‘Please be nice to me’
Nicola Coughlan has reminded Bridgerton fans that she’s simply “doing acting” after facing criticism over the forthcoming third season.The next season of Netflix’s period drama will focus on Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington – AKA Lady Whistledown – and her budding romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).This will be the first time the show has strayed from the order of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, as the third book is about Benedict (Luke Thompson), while Colin and Penelope’s story takes place in the fourth book.On Sunday (2 October), Coughlan responded to a fan who claimed it was “ridiculous” that the show was...
ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for The Good Doctor, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and More
ABC's fall TV season has launched with the return of plenty of its popular comedies and the debut of a handful of new shows, but several heavy hitters in the ABC fall 2022 lineup are finally premiering this week. The network's most popular dramas — Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor — are back at last.
Where to Watch the Scream Movies in 2022
"There are certain rules someone must abide by to survive a scary movie" Do you like scary movies? Then this must be your favorite time of year as spooky season abounds and everyone's in the mood for a good slasher film. The year 1996 brought us one of the most popular horror franchises to come about with Scream. The original movie was the highest grossing slasher film in the world for over 20 years until Halloween (2018).
