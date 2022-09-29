Read full article on original website
Millennial Money: How to help loved ones deal with debt
Debt can derail a person's financial goals and take a toll on their mental health. And if they've been turning to you or others for money, those struggles can spread quickly. But as a close friend or relative, you have the potential to set them on the right course. Before heading into another season fraught with excess spending, how can you get your loved ones the help they need to tackle the debt they already have? Have a respectful conversation, share helpful knowledge and resources, and set expectations for holiday celebrations now.
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
Birmingham, England — The U.K. government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. In a dramatic about-face, Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng...
Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too
Airbnb hosts are facing an onslaught of frustrations born of renting out their properties to short-term guests. Certain guests have proven disrespectful of hosts' homes, with some squatting illegally — and getting away with it — and others trashing properties with Silly String, feces and more. Even if guests are mostly pleasant and well-behaved, hosts are still discouraged by government regulations of short-term rental markets, including having to manage taxes on their own. Often caught between customers and the vacation rental monolith, small-time hosts are getting out of the Airbnb business. Increasingly, they're being replaced by large-scale rental management companies.
US Factory Orders Might Increase By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on factory orders for August will be released at...
Wall Street soars to best gain since July, S&P 500 up 2.6%
New York — Wall Street rallied to its best day since late July as falling bond yields eased some of the pressure that’s battered markets. The S&P 500 rose 2.6% Monday, the latest swing for a scattershot market that’s been mostly falling this year on worries about a possible global recession. Treasury yields fell after a report on U.S. manufacturing came in weaker than expected. That could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates to beat down the high inflation damaging households’ finances, but analysts still see plenty more turbulence ahead.
