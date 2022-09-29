Debt can derail a person's financial goals and take a toll on their mental health. And if they've been turning to you or others for money, those struggles can spread quickly. But as a close friend or relative, you have the potential to set them on the right course. Before heading into another season fraught with excess spending, how can you get your loved ones the help they need to tackle the debt they already have? Have a respectful conversation, share helpful knowledge and resources, and set expectations for holiday celebrations now.

