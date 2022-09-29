ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTRE

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Polish-born Mother Frances Siedliska founded the order of religious known as the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1875. Years later in the 1930s, 16 sisters came to Tyler from Chicago to operate the city’s first hospital.
KTRE

Man reaches plea deal in drunk-driving wreck that killed Tyler driver

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man agreed to a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon charge, resulting from a 2021 fatal wreck. The defendant who struck the victim’s vehicle was Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler. The wreck took the life of a Tyler man, Dennis Criner, 54, on Dec. 14.
KTRE

Lindale, Kilgore clash in Week 7 Red Zone Game of Week

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) -The top spot in the District of Doom is on the line when the Lindale Eagles host the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday night in the Red Zone Game of the Week. Both Lindale and Kilgore are 2-0 in the 9-4A DI standings. Kilgore has wins against Palestine, 32-0, and Jacksonville, 56-7. Lindale has wins over Henderson, 44-17, and Athens, 63-21.
