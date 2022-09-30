ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to SC

By Adriana Gómez Licón, The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mo60v_0iFfFCBq00

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.

Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday.

The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers.

Four people were confirmed dead in Florida. They included two residents of hard-hit Sanibel Island along Florida’s west coast, Sanibel city manager Dana Souza said late Thursday. Three other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck there on Tuesday.

In the Fort Myers area, homes had been ripped from their slabs and deposited among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats and fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.

“I don’t know how anyone could have survived in there,” William Goodison said amid the wreckage of the mobile home park in Fort Myers Beach where he’d lived for 11 years. Goodison rode out the storm at his son’s house inland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkCAB_0iFfFCBq00

The hurricane tore through the park of about 60 homes, many of them destroyed or mangled beyond repair, including Goodison’s single-wide home. Wading through waist-deep water, Goodison and his son wheeled two trash cans containing what little he could salvage — a portable air conditioner, some tools and a baseball bat.

The road into Fort Myers was littered with broken trees, boat trailers and other debris. Cars were left abandoned in the road, having stalled when the storm surge flooded their engines.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at least 700 rescues, mostly by air, have been conducted so far and involving the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Guard and urban search-and-rescue teams.

After leaving Florida as a tropical storm Thursday and entering the Atlantic Ocean north of Cape Canaveral, Ian spun up into a hurricane again with winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

A hurricane warning was issued for the South Carolina coast and extended to Cape Fear on the southeastern coast of North Carolina. With tropical-storm force winds reaching about 415 miles (665 kilometers) from its center, Ian was forecast to shove storm surge of 5 feet (1.5 meters) into coastal areas in Georgia and the Carolinas. Rainfall of up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) threatened flooding from South Carolina to Virginia.

National Guard troops were being positioned in South Carolina to help with the aftermath, including any water rescues. On Thursday afternoon, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston, a 350-year-old city.

Sheriffs in southwest Florida said 911 centers were inundated by thousands of stranded callers, some with life-threatening emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard began rescue efforts hours before daybreak on barrier islands near where Ian struck, DeSantis said. More than 800 federal urban search-and-rescuers were also in the area.

In the Orlando area, Orange County firefighters used boats to reach people in a flooded neighborhood. Patients from a nursing home were carried on stretchers across floodwaters to a bus.

In Fort Myers, Valerie Bartley’s family spent desperate hours holding a dining room table against the patio door, fearing the storm “was tearing our house apart.”

“I was terrified,” Bartley said. “What we heard was the shingles and debris from everything in the neighborhood hitting our house.”

The storm ripped away patio screens and snapped a palm tree in the yard, Bartley said, but left the roof intact and her family unharmed.

Long lines formed at gas stations in Fort Myers and a Home Depot hardware store opened, letting in a few customers at a time.

Frank Pino was near the back of the line, with about 100 people in front of him.

“I hope they leave something,” Pino said, “because I need almost everything.”

A 72-year-old man in Deltona died after falling into a canal while using a hose to drain his pool in the heavy rain, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. A 38-year-old man from Lake County died Wednesday in an accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to authorities.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his office was scrambling to respond to thousands of 911 calls in the Fort Myers area, but many roads and bridges were impassable.

Emergency crews sawed through toppled trees to reach stranded people. Many in the hardest-hit areas were unable to call for help because of electrical and cellular outages.

A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people live.

South of Sanibel Island, the historic beachfront pier in Naples was destroyed, with even the pilings torn out. “Right now, there is no pier,” said Collier County Commissioner Penny Taylor.

In Port Charlotte, a hospital’s emergency room flooded and fierce winds ripped away part of the roof, sending water gushing into the intensive care unit. The sickest patients — some on ventilators — were crowded into the middle two floors as the staff prepared for storm victims to arrive, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Ian struck Florida with 150 mph (241 kph) winds that tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S.

While scientists generally avoid blaming climate change for specific storms without detailed analysis, Ian’s watery destruction fits what scientists have predicted for a warmer world: stronger and wetter hurricanes, though not necessarily more of them.

“This business about very, very heavy rain is something we’ve expected to see because of climate change,” said MIT atmospheric scientist Kerry Emanuel. “We’ll see more storms like Ian.”

___

Associated Press contributors include Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future.  Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Why did they stay?

When it comes to evacuating from a hurricane’s path, some residents believe they have no choice but to stay. Yesterday, I posted on social media a story about a son who swam half a mile through flooded streets to save his wheelchair-bound mom. An 84-year-old woman. She was trapped in water from Hurricane Ian. We’re […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
WSAV News 3

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race

ATLANTA (AP) — In Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock, who supports abortion rights, and Walker, who has called […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

How to watch the Warnock, Walker debate from practically anywhere

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Oct. 14, voters will have the chance to watch U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) debate live at 7 p.m. Due to limited seating, the event, which will take place at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District, will not be open to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WSAV News 3

Warnock outraises Walker as giving to Kemp jumps

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp’s fundraising sharply accelerated over the summer in his race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Walker said Wednesday that his campaign raised more than $12 million in the three months ending Sept. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Davis Love Foundation donates $81k to some south Georgia non-profits

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some south Georgia nonprofits are being recognized for a job well done and rewarded with some much-appreciated cash. All thanks to the Davis Love Foundation and rich products corporation. Together the two organizations donated more than $81,000 to the charities. The check presentation ceremony was held on St. Simons […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia’s unemployment rate drops below 3%

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The latest job and unemployment numbers are out for quarter 3 for Georgia and the Peach State continues to see record low unemployment.  Georgia’s labor commissioner said the state maintained its lowest unemployment numbers for the second consecutive month. The Department of Labor said Georgia added nearly 16,000 jobs in July — […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Southwest Florida#Atlantic Ocean#Floridians#Hurricane Ian
WSAV News 3

Voting rights experts analyze Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is less than two weeks away from early voting and the last day to register to vote for the midterm is Oct. 11. But all eyes are on the Peach State’s highly contested Senate race that could shift the balance of power in Washington. Georgia’s Senate race is heating up this […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SCOTUS considers decision in Alabama voter map case

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that claims Alabama’s Congressional District map underrepresents Black voters, which is a violation of the voting rights act. Black voters suing Alabama said the state’s new Congressional maps take away their voting power and are the majority in only one of seven new congressional […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSAV News 3

DHEC: Beware of mold after Hurricane Ian flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If your home suffered flood damage during Hurricane Ian, state health officials say you should ensure your residence does not fall victim to mold. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) said those who experienced flooding should not re-enter their home until it is safe to do so […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate’s claims that he didn’t know who she was. The Daily Beast, which first reported Monday on the abortion, said it had agreed not to […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy