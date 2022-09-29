Browns Notes: Myles Garrett rehabs while Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Denzel Ward and Amari Cooper return to practice

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garett returned to the Browns facility Thursday morning but did not practice in the afternoon.

Garrett spent time Thursday rehabbing his injuries suffered during Monday’s car accident and his playing status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta remains up in the air.

“I know it is going to be a day-to-day thing,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “There is a chance, but it will be based on what the medical staff says.”

Cornerback Greg Newsome II was thrilled to see Garrett, and the feeling was mutual.

“He looked happy just to be able to see us all again,” Newsome said. “I just told him, 'I love you, I'm glad you're here.' We'll definitely be there for him, whatever he needs, and can't wait for him to get back out there.”

Garrett sprained his left shoulder and suffered a right biceps strain as well as cuts and bumps and bruises in the accident. He was cited for failure to control his vehicle by Ohio State Highway Patro l, who said speed was also a factor in the crash.

Woods admitted the photos in the aftermath of the accident were startling.

“We always talk to the players just really about being safe in the building and outside of the building,” Woods said. “Fortunately for him, he had his seatbelt on and he is healthy, and that is all that is really important. It is something that he will probably learn from. We are just happy that he is healthy.”

The Browns potentially could be without both Garrett and fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who suffered a sprained ankle against the Jets and did not play last week.

“It is something over the years that you get used to unfortunately,” Woods said. “We have good players – guys who we drafted and guys who we signed in free agency – so we want to keep whatever the best plan is to beat our opponent, and that is what we will do this week and go from there.”

Three return – Cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and receiver Amri Cooper were all back on the practice field after sitting out Wednesday.

“It's day-by-day still,” Owusu-Koramoah, who has a groin injury, said. “I'm going to do individuals [Thursday], so we'll see how the body feels.”

Cooper just rested and he will play but Ward is dealing with back and rib injuries.

Owusu-Koramoah and Ward got hurt during last Thursday night’s 29-17 win over the Steelers.

“It is day to day, but he has been out there,” Woods said of Ward. “We will see where he is, but I definitely feel like there is a good chance that he will play.”

Ready to go – With five defensive starters banged up, the backups need to be ready, something Newsome believes is never an issue.

“Our backups are always preparing like starters, so I don’t think it’s going to be any issue,” Newsome said. “Obviously it’s going to be young, it’s going to be a new unit, but those guys have been preparing to start the whole season. So I don’t really see a challenge in it at all.”

Connecting with Cooper – Amri Cooper has the hot receiving hand.

After catching three passes for just 17 yards in the opener and questions about connecting with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Cooper has exploded with 16 receptions for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the last two weeks combined.

“I think he's a good leader and he takes command of the offense, he prepares well, he communicates extremely well throughout the course of the week,” Cooper said of Brissett. “Just wanting a clear understanding of how I look at some things and he gives me clear understanding of how he looks at some things in regards to the routes that we have. He really goes about his business the right way in terms of preparation.”

Cooper and Brissett have been working on and off the field to establish a connection that will produce results on game day.

“It is just being on the same page,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “That is what good players do when they get together. You get a good feel for how the receiver will respond versus certain coverages or versus certain looks on defense. They talk a lot so that is very helpful, obviously.”

Cooper is the first Brown since Josh Gordon in 2013 to register back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and it’s the first time he’s done it since 2016.

Patterson injured – While the Browns are dealing with their fair share of injuries this week, the Falcons have been without their Mr. do it all Cordarrelle Patterson the last two days at practice due to a knee injury, which he is resting.

Patterson has the ability to give the Browns a massive headache defensively and on special teams.

“He’s a versatile guy,” Owusu Koramoah said. “He’s able to put his foot down and hit those gaps. He’s tough to tackle. He’s had a little bit of experience so far and he’s done well, so looking to see how he looks there now.”

Patterson leads the Falcons with 302 yards and a pair of touchdowns rushing while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He also has four catches for 28 yards and has 27-yard kickoff return in limited opportunities to bring them out.

“When he gets the ball in his hands, he's going to make plays,” Cooper, who played with Patterson while with the Raiders, said. “I mean, obviously when you're at running back, you're not getting the ball no quicker than that. You know what I mean? So, yeah, I mean, he's an exciting player to watch.”

Big plans – Northwestern unveiled plans and renderings this week to demolish Ryan Field and rebuild the stadium from the ground up.

Newsome loved what is being proposed.

“It’s beautiful,” Newsome, who has no problem with his donations being used, said. “It’s beautiful, though, I like it.”

Notable quotable – “He talks to me, I just don’t think he likes to talk to you guys.” Brissett on running back Nick Chubb’s quiet persona.

Injury report – DNP: DT Taven Bryan (hamstring), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps), RT Jack Conklin (knee), OT Joe Haeg (concussion), TE David Njoku (knee); LIMITED: LG Joel Bitonio (biceps), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), CB Denzel Ward (back, ribs); FULL: S Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand), WR Amari Cooper (rest)

Up next – Practice Friday.