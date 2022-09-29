9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept. 29 - Oct. 2)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The season has changed and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

Pumpkin Fest

The seaport's Pumpkin Fest kicks off on this weekend with it's popular Pumpkin Arch and pumpkin patch perfect for photo ops.

When : Saturday, Oct. 1 - Sunday Oct. 2

Where : Pier 17 - South Street Seaport

Cost : Free

The Annual Atlantic Antic

The oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn is back for a day of celebration of food tastings, crafts, music and entertainment. Stroll along ten blocks in Brooklyn neighborhoods.

When : Sunday, Oct. 2, 12 - 6 p.m.

Where : Atlantic Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

Cost : Free

Jackie Robinson Museum

﻿Learn about the life and legacy of the legendary Jackie Robinson through artifacts, historical imagery and multilayered storytelling when you visit the brand new museum.

When : Thursday, Sept. 29 - Oct. 2, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where : 75 Varick St.

Cost : $18

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are officially underway in New York City. Enjoy some authentic German beer, food and fun for the whole family.

When : Thursday, Sept. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Where : Pier 15, 78 South Street

Cost : Free

The Amazing Maize Maze

Head over to the Queens County Farm for the maze that pays homage to Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic “Ram’s Head, Blue Morning Glory” painting.

When : Friday, Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Where : Queens County Farm

Cost : $12

Curtain Up! Broadway Festival

This tree-day festival takes over Times Square this weekend made up of over 15 free, live events including singalongs and a concert.

When : Friday, Sept. 30, Sunday, Oct. 2

Where : Times Square

Cost : Free

Brooklyn Book Festival

The largest free literary festival in New York returns this weekend to celebrate published literature and nurture a literary cultural community for readers of diverse ages and backgrounds.

When : Thursday, Sept. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 2

Where : Varies

Cost : Free

Queens Night Market

The popular night market has returned for the season with dozens of food vendors. Event organizers will donate 33% of its own proceeds to support Hurricane Fiona relief efforts for Puerto Rico. The market will also ask visitors to make a voluntary suggested donation of $5 at the entrance gate to support the fundraiser.

When : Saturday, Oct. 1, 5 p.m. - Midnight

Where : Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Cost : Varies

Disco Oasis

It's the last week to enjoy the pop-up roller disco paradise at Central Park's iconic Wollman Rink.

When : Thursday. Sept. 29, Sunday, Oct. 2

Where : Central Park - Wollman Rink

Cost : Varies