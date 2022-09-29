Man who fatally shot woman, 25, in head near Union Square indicted on murder charges: DA

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man who allegedly fatally shot a woman while she was walking near Union Square earlier this month has been indicted on murder charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.

The 44-year-old, Clarkson Wilson, shot 25-year-old Imani Armstrong just after 5 a.m. on E. 14th Street and Irving Place as she was leaving her job at IHOP on Sept. 1, authorities said.

“As alleged, Clarkson Wilson murdered Imani Armstrong in cold blood after he waited hours outside her place of employment,” said D.A. Bragg. “My thoughts are with Ms. Armstrong’s family and loved ones, who are experiencing immense pain. We are committed to pursuing full accountability and justice in this case.”

Wilson came by subway from Brooklyn to the Manhattan IHOP restaurant and waited outside for about five hours before following her down the street when she left. He then put on a sweatshirt and shot Armstrong point blank in the back of her head, according officials.

Surveillance footage showed Wilson fleeing the scene and then changing his clothing to avoid police before taking the train back to Brooklyn.

According to the New York Post , Armstrong also worked as an exotic dancer and Wilson is a suspected pimp. The Post also reported that Armstrong had at least one child with Wilson, though the motive for the killing has still not been released.