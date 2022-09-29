ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused Capitol Riots Cheerleader Ginni Thomas Finally Answers ‘Some’ Jan. 6 Committee Questions

By Bruce C.T. Wright
 4 days ago

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

A fter spending the past few months ducking the Congressional group investigating last year’s insurrection on Jan. 6, a key figure implicated in the Capitol riots finally testified about her alleged role in attempting to prevent certifying the 2020 election’s results.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas , a conservative activist who just so also happens to be the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, met for several hours Thursday with the U.S. House Select Committee in what was apparently an underwhelming meeting, according to a report attributed to the committee’s chairman.

The Committee had for months been asking Ginni Thomas to meet over her suspected involvement to overturn the 2020 election based on a debunked conspiracy theory of election fraud trumpeted by former President Donald Trump and his faithful followers. Nearly two dozen text messages from Ginni Thomas sent to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows appealing to him to “stand firm” against the election results are among the evidence revealed by the Jan. 6 Committee during its series of public hearings.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!, Thomas texted Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

There is also evidence that Ginni Thomas cheered on the insurrectionists via Twitter after she attended the so-called “Stp the Steal” rally that took place before violent protesters illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol building during what became a deadly siege on federal property.

It was in that context that Ginni Thomas, over the course of four hours, only answered “some questions,” Jan. 6 Committee Chairman and Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters following the session.

Thompson also reportedly suggested Ginni Thomas’ testimony may be lacking in the quality department, questioning “if there’s something of merit” she said that can be used by the committee.

Ginni Thomas also told the Jan. 6 Committee that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump despite an overwhelming amount of irrefutable evidence to the contrary, CNN reported .

“She said that,” Thompson confirmed to reporters.

Ginni Thomas’ lawyers said in a statement following the meeting that his client is not guilty of anything.

Full details of Ginni Thomas’ meeting with the Jan. 6 Committee were not immediately made public.

Ginni Thomas’ role on Jan. 6 has sparked calls for her husband to recuse himself from any case having to do with the capitol riots over concerns of a conflict of interest. There have also been calls to have Justice Thomas impeached over his wife’s failure to censure herself after continually sharing far-right extremist conspiracy theories on social media.

The first text message Ginni Thomas sent to Meadows included a link to a YouTube video labeled “TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN.”

Pieczenik is a conspiracy theorist who has downplayed the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre as a hoax.

Prior to agreeing last week to meet with the Jan. 6 Committee, Ginni Thomas’ lawyer said she needed “better justification” in order to comply with the group’s request.

She may end up getting just that after Thursday’s meeting with the Jan. 6 Committee.

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Gleefully Cheered On White Supremacists At The Capitol

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Can’t Stop Spreading Fake News About Black People

The post Accused Capitol Riots Cheerleader Ginni Thomas Finally Answers ‘Some’ Jan. 6 Committee Questions appeared first on NewsOne .

#Protest#Capitol Riots#Congressional#U S Supreme Court#Cnn#The Committee#The Jan 6 Committee
