Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Back to more sunshine, ahead of a weak cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are finally leaving our area, giving us some sunny days again but also some colder mornings. We will also “feel” a weak cold front later this week, since it will not bring us much rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine sticks around with cool temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop throughout the overnight hours bringing us chilly mornings once again. We are tracking a weak cold front later in the week bringing us cooler conditions for the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds continue to stick around through the overnight before we see some clearing into Monday morning. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for Monday and you’ll need the jacket as you step out the door, but warmer weather is on the way as we slowly warm up throughout the week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Clouds sticking around for our Sunday, slowly warming next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are continuing to stick around and making for a cool weekend and we can expect more of the same as we head into Sunday. Some sunshine will mix in from time to time on Sunday and that will help to warm us a little more for the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way for next week as we turn more seasonable.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Virginia State
wvlt.tv

Downtown Knoxville gets spooky for Halloween season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is getting much spookier. “Wicked Cool” is back in town ahead of the Halloween season. As a result, Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City with 3D installations, spiders, ghosts and spooky lighting leading up to the holiday. “We’ve got spirits,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Homicide Rate Dropping

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 8 hours ago. A black bear cub was hit by a car...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

KAT bus drivers expected to make a starting wage of $18 per hour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday was the last day of the Knoxville Area Transit job fair, but now, after reducing several routes due to a driver shortage, KAT officials said they hope the higher pay will help solve the route reductions. KAT Director of Planning & Public Information Belinda Woodiel-Brill...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man from Roane County Sunday. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials were searching for Earl Eugene Foster, 87, from Harriman, who was found safe in Blount County Monday morning. Foster was last heard from on Saturday, but TBI officials...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN

