Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Back to more sunshine, ahead of a weak cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are finally leaving our area, giving us some sunny days again but also some colder mornings. We will also “feel” a weak cold front later this week, since it will not bring us much rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
wvlt.tv
Sunshine sticks around with cool temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop throughout the overnight hours bringing us chilly mornings once again. We are tracking a weak cold front later in the week bringing us cooler conditions for the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
wvlt.tv
Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds continue to stick around through the overnight before we see some clearing into Monday morning. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for Monday and you’ll need the jacket as you step out the door, but warmer weather is on the way as we slowly warm up throughout the week.
wvlt.tv
Clouds sticking around for our Sunday, slowly warming next week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are continuing to stick around and making for a cool weekend and we can expect more of the same as we head into Sunday. Some sunshine will mix in from time to time on Sunday and that will help to warm us a little more for the afternoon. Warmer weather is on the way for next week as we turn more seasonable.
wvlt.tv
Downtown Knoxville gets spooky for Halloween season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is getting much spookier. “Wicked Cool” is back in town ahead of the Halloween season. As a result, Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City with 3D installations, spiders, ghosts and spooky lighting leading up to the holiday. “We’ve got spirits,...
Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies
A bear was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.
Lakeshore Park's Northshore Drive entrance to temporarily close, renovations continue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance and exit on Northshore Drive for Lakeshore Park will soon close temporarily as the park's $42 million improvement project moves into its next stage. The entrance is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 10 and remain closed for six to eight months, according to...
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Homicide Rate Dropping
The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 8 hours ago. A black bear cub was hit by a car...
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
wvlt.tv
Knox Pride Festival returns to World’s Fair Park after three-year hiatus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is celebrating the return of the Knox Pride Festival at World’s Fair Park this weekend. Knox Pride organized the festival, and it is expected to be open from noon to 8 p.m. Several local food vendors and entertainers will be available for guests.
wvlt.tv
KAT bus drivers expected to make a starting wage of $18 per hour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday was the last day of the Knoxville Area Transit job fair, but now, after reducing several routes due to a driver shortage, KAT officials said they hope the higher pay will help solve the route reductions. KAT Director of Planning & Public Information Belinda Woodiel-Brill...
New cocktail bar brings wonderland to East Tennessee
A new cocktail bar that opened in Market Square, is bringing the whimsy of wonderland to East Tennessee.
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
WATE
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
wvlt.tv
Roane Co. Silver Alert cancelled, man found safe
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man from Roane County Sunday. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials were searching for Earl Eugene Foster, 87, from Harriman, who was found safe in Blount County Monday morning. Foster was last heard from on Saturday, but TBI officials...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
