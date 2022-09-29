ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, WI

x1071.com

Two Vehicle Crash In Darlington Township

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Highway E in Darlington Township Saturday around 8:45am. 61 year old Theresa O’Brien of Darlington was traveling on County Highway E when she crossed over the center line, striking an oncoming vehicle driven by 17 year old Levi Carter of Mineral Point. The Darlington Fire Department, Lafayette County EMS and Darlington Police Department assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. O’Brien was cited for Texting while Driving.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

Fatal Tractor Rollover Accident in Dubuque County

The driver of a tractor died from injuries sustained when it rolled over Sunday in the Sherrill area. The name of the person who died has not been released yet. The accident occurred at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Hammerand Road. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reports that a tractor rolled over, pinning its driver. The driver was extricated, taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and later pronounced dead. An investigation into the accident is in progress.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge

MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Darlington Township Friday shortly after 10:30pm. 17 year old Deante Seals of Mineral Point was traveling north on HIghway 23 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the road, into private property, and striking a parked car. Seals’ vehicle had minor damage and was driven from the scene. Seals was cited for Failure to have his Vehicle Under Control. No injuries were reported.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Sauk County, officials confirmed. The crash happened just before 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 154 and County Road G, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said one person...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
KCRG.com

Person dies after Dubuque tractor rollover accident

It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish. Cormac Faley was diagnosed and treated for leukemia at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics when he was 6 years old. He finished his treatment two years ago this month. Mercy Skywalk construction may casue traffic delays.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Man hospitalized after rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A man had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in rural Elizabeth, Illinois Friday night. The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office responded to Rt. 84 near Sawmill Rd just after 10 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. They say 29-year-old Jared Vesely of Hanover lost control of his vehicle and went into the the ditch. The vehicle then struck an access road and crossed to the other side of the roadway where it overturned several times Vesely was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest in the ditch on the opposite side.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Pickup truck crashes into semi on Hwy 80 in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Fennimore man was cited for inattentive driving after crashing his pickup truck into a semi, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The 23-year-old was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado behind a 2003 Peterbilt semi south on Hwy 80 Thursday morning in Clifton...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

US 14 back open south of Mazomanie after two-vehicle crash

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — The eastbound lanes of US 14 are back open south of Mazomanie Sunday following a crash. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 10:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved. US 14 was blocked just south of Highway 19, near Rookies Food and Spirits....
MAZOMANIE, WI
x1071.com

NW Arterial intersection in Dubuque to be partially closed overnight

A Northwest Arterial intersection will partially close overnight as the $9.2 million project on the roadway continues. The arterial’s intersection with Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, for paving work. Plans call for it to reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County

Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Charged With Dragging Another Man With His Vehicle

Authorities say a Dubuque man accelerated his vehicle, dragging another man 50 yards and injuring him, when the other man attempted to retrieve a child from the vehicle. 33 year old Jamir Jordan was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and child endangerment. Reports say that on Monday, Jordan went to the Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque to talk to his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Haupert. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding Haupert’s son when he and Haupert started arguing. Jordan kept moving his car back and forth, preventing Haupert from reaching her son. Haupert’s father, Joshua Haupert, arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan. As Joshua Haupert reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve the child, Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging Joshua down the road for approximately 50 yards. Jordan stopped at the end of the road, opened his door, and tossed the boy into the grass and left the area at a high rate of speed.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports. Officers on scene did not...

