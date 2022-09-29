Authorities say a Dubuque man accelerated his vehicle, dragging another man 50 yards and injuring him, when the other man attempted to retrieve a child from the vehicle. 33 year old Jamir Jordan was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and child endangerment. Reports say that on Monday, Jordan went to the Super 20 Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque to talk to his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Haupert. Jordan was in his vehicle and holding Haupert’s son when he and Haupert started arguing. Jordan kept moving his car back and forth, preventing Haupert from reaching her son. Haupert’s father, Joshua Haupert, arrived and attempted to get the child from Jordan. As Joshua Haupert reached the door and attempted to open it to retrieve the child, Jordan accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging Joshua down the road for approximately 50 yards. Jordan stopped at the end of the road, opened his door, and tossed the boy into the grass and left the area at a high rate of speed.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO