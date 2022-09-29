ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers

If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?

New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to all of NJ

TRENTON – New Jersey plans to extend the quarantine area for dealing with the spotted lanternfly statewide to all 21 counties, as the destructive pest has completed its spread eastward across the state. The quarantine area currently covers 13 counties. A proposed Department of Agriculture rule published Monday in...
NJ weather: More drought-busting rain, tidal flooding gets worse

We are coming off two sloppy, disgusting weather days. And in the forecast? Two or three more sloppy, disgusting weather days. The remnant low pressure formerly known as Ian is centered just off the Virginia coast as of Monday morning. And there it will sit and spin for the next 48 to 72 hours. That's right — we are only about halfway done with Ian's "wrath" as rain, wind, clouds, miserably cool temperatures, and coastal flooding continue to plague New Jersey.
You're not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
Faint of Heart? Here's Why You Shouldn't Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
