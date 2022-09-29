Read full article on original website
This Amazing Restaurant Was Just Named The Coziest In New Jersey
New Jersey residents have a love affair with food, and no one appreciates a great restaurant more than we do. It's time to make plans to get to New Jersey's coziest restaurant. Maybe you thought you tried all the great restaurants here in the Garden State, but if you haven't...
This Jaw Dropping Mansion In New Jersey Belonged To A Beloved 1800’s Celeb
New Jersey is a phenomenal place to vacation; whether you want the beach, wilderness, or lakefront fun in the sun the Garden State can provide it!. It's no secret that Jersey is a great vacation destination. What makes it so special is some of the homes that are for rent...
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
PhillyBite
Best New Jersey Distilleries & Spirit Makers
- If you're planning a trip to New Jersey, there are many places you can visit for an authentic New Jersey experience. Some of these places are in Asbury Park, while others are in Hillsborough Township, Cape May, and Jersey City. While you're there, you should make sure to try some spirits at a New Jersey distillery or spirit maker.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Is New Jersey on the Right Path With New Drug Decision?
New Jersey State Police cars.jpg | wikimedia commons. New Jersey is dealing with an important issue right now that is going to soon confront many other states. As states legalize substances, as New Jersey legalized cannabis use late last year, what are the practical effects of legalization? New Jersey is finding that one of the most critical issues is the health and safety of people on the roads. As more people use cannabis legally, some are making the same poor decisions that some people who drink have historically made - they are then getting into their vehicles and driving.
Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to all of NJ
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to extend the quarantine area for dealing with the spotted lanternfly statewide to all 21 counties, as the destructive pest has completed its spread eastward across the state. The quarantine area currently covers 13 counties. A proposed Department of Agriculture rule published Monday in...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
Some things going well for New Jersey coastline but many challenges still have to be tackled
When you look out to the ocean on a nice summer beach day, things seem relaxing, peaceful, and pleasant but on a rainy day, things at the Jersey Shore can sometimes look more meek and destructive. While things have gone and are going well or better for the Jersey Shore...
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
NJ weather: More drought-busting rain, tidal flooding gets worse
We are coming off two sloppy, disgusting weather days. And in the forecast? Two or three more sloppy, disgusting weather days. The remnant low pressure formerly known as Ian is centered just off the Virginia coast as of Monday morning. And there it will sit and spin for the next 48 to 72 hours. That's right — we are only about halfway done with Ian's "wrath" as rain, wind, clouds, miserably cool temperatures, and coastal flooding continue to plague New Jersey.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
Wow! This tree in NJ dates back to when state was called ‘New Netherlands’
There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with trees. It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old. It's pretty awesome to see approximately a tree that...
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?
What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall
It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
