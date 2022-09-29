Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
247Sports
Lloyd seeing confidence growing in the Gamecocks
South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd turned it up a notch in the last two games as he ran for 249 yards combined. The Gamecocks have won back-to-back games after falling to Georgia in Week 3 and Lloyd said after the win over South Carolina State that he feels they are gaining momentum and confidence heading into the game against Kentucky in Lexington.
coladaily.com
Smith Pond Winery continues growth in Midlands
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
247Sports
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats
South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
An inside look at Newberry Adult Ed.
NEWBERRY — Newberry Adult Education is the best kept secret in Newberry County. It is a place where needs both great and small can be me
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
Our Week 5 college football big game predictions
The South Carolina football team will have a relaxing weekend on the couch watching a lot of football. The Gamecocks (3-2) spent their Thursday night running their record to the better side of .500 with a 50-10 win over S.C. State at Williams-Brice Stadium. They’ll get to spend their Saturday watching football, just like the rest of us.
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia forecast team: Tracking Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have updates each hour throughout the day.
abcnews4.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
Cool weather ends the weekend in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend is ending off on a good note here in the Midlands. We will be seeing a bit more sunshine on Sunday. Winds out of the north will keep our temperatures around ten degrees lower than average. Conditions look to stay dry with no rain in the forecast going forward.
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
WIS-TV
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Windy conditions in Irmo caused a tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road. Irmo fire officials say a large pine tree fell on the car, crushing the roof and trapping the driver. The vehicle continued down Piney Grove and came to rest in a yard against another tree.
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
