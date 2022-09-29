ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

247Sports

Lloyd seeing confidence growing in the Gamecocks

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd turned it up a notch in the last two games as he ran for 249 yards combined. The Gamecocks have won back-to-back games after falling to Georgia in Week 3 and Lloyd said after the win over South Carolina State that he feels they are gaining momentum and confidence heading into the game against Kentucky in Lexington.
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Smith Pond Winery continues growth in Midlands

Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
LEXINGTON, SC
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats

South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Our Week 5 college football big game predictions

The South Carolina football team will have a relaxing weekend on the couch watching a lot of football. The Gamecocks (3-2) spent their Thursday night running their record to the better side of .500 with a 50-10 win over S.C. State at Williams-Brice Stadium. They’ll get to spend their Saturday watching football, just like the rest of us.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
MANNING, SC
abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia forecast team: Tracking Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have updates each hour throughout the day.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Cool weather ends the weekend in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend is ending off on a good note here in the Midlands. We will be seeing a bit more sunshine on Sunday. Winds out of the north will keep our temperatures around ten degrees lower than average. Conditions look to stay dry with no rain in the forecast going forward.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Windy conditions in Irmo caused a tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road. Irmo fire officials say a large pine tree fell on the car, crushing the roof and trapping the driver. The vehicle continued down Piney Grove and came to rest in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC

