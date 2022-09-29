Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News anchor Aisha Morales named one of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Latino Leaders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning and Noon Anchor Aisha Morales has been named one of the Most Influential Latino Leaders in Wisconsin. Part one of the five-part series was published Monday by Madison365.com. The entry reads:. “Aisha Morales is morning and noon news anchor at...
WBAY Green Bay
Gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities marks 30th year
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanks to generous landowners, hundreds of people are taking part in Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities. The nine-day hunt started Saturday and runs through next Sunday. On 70,000 acres of land across 40 counties, hunters with disabilities are in the...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
Iola-Scandinavia and Port Edwards prove to be good sportsman. We’re not quite done with pleasant fall weather. People quickly set up shop, putting out lawn chairs, firing up the grill and raising flags to show their allegiance to the green and gold.
