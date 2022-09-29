GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning and Noon Anchor Aisha Morales has been named one of the Most Influential Latino Leaders in Wisconsin. Part one of the five-part series was published Monday by Madison365.com. The entry reads:. “Aisha Morales is morning and noon news anchor at...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO