ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey

We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Manahawkin, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Restaurants
Monmouth County, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Avon-by-the-sea, NJ
City
Stafford Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Restaurants
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Food & Drinks
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic Ocean City, NJ pastry shop closing after 98 years

It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Long Beach Island#Food Drink#The Avon Pavilion#Avpav
92.7 WOBM

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
94.5 PST

Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ

This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 WOBM

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
WHYY

Heavy rain brings flooding, road closures to Jersey Shore

After a soggy weekend and unusually high tides, this week gets underway with more wet weather as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring some flooding at the Jersey Shore. The back bays have taken a pounding at high tide as a result of the severe weather, according to Scott Wahl, business administrator of Avalon, New Jersey. That resulted in the Townsend Inlet Bridge being shut down.
AVALON, NJ
CBS Philly

Remnants of Hurricane Ian flooding parts of Ocean City, increasing travel time

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Remnants of Hurricane Ian are drenching the Delaware Valley and the Jersey Shore. The shore is under a coastal flood warning until Tuesday night.Boat docks in the bay of Ocean City were almost completely underwater and flooding conditions closed some roads.Driving down to the shore may take more time as intense rainfall reduces visibility and strong winds impact driving.The national weather service has issued a coastal flood warning, a wind advisory and a high surf advisory, all in effect on Monday morning.To prepare, officials have already put up barricades in areas...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy