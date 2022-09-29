ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls

These Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls are surprisingly simple to make! It makes the perfect amount for your whole family. Tender and gooey!. No oven necessary! I know a lot of people who don't even use their oven anymore now that they have an air fryer. I've had a lot of fun creating these air fryer recipes that would traditionally be made in the oven - like these Air Fryer Cinnamon Rolls! Now don't think for a second that making these in the air fryer makes them any different. They are still as tasty and fluffy as if you'd baked them. Top them off with some glaze and you have yourself the perfect cinnamon roll! If you are looking for new ways to utilize your air fryer, you have to make this Air Fryer Cinnamon Roll recipe.
Air Fryer Apple Fries

These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
Air Fryer Cornish Hen

Because Cornish hens are so petite, it means they are the perfect bird to air-fry whole. Thanks to the short cooking time (a smaller size hen will only take around 35 minutes!), the meat stays juicy while the skin gets nice and crispy. Each serving is one whole hen per person, which means it’s perfect for dinner parties. It’s also a quick and easy Thanksgiving turkey substitute. Bonus for any scenario: No carving required!
Healthy Baked Feta Pasta (TikTok Pasta)

Wait until you try Healthy Baked Feta Pasta. Feta TikTok pasta is a healthier, lighter version of the viral TikTok pasta dish that’s taking over the internet. This easy recipe uses just a few ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight dinner. The best part about this dish is that it’s so versatile- you can use any type of pasta you like, and add in whatever vegetables or proteins you have on hand. If you’re looking for a quick, healthy, and delicious dinner option, look no further than this Lightened Up TikTok Pasta Recipe!
CRUNCHY CHILI OIL- a super easy recipe

This crunchy chili oil is the perfect addition to your next Asian-inspired dish! It’s easy to make and can be used in many different ways. You can use this chili oil as a dipping sauce, a marinade, a stir-fry ingredient, or like me, to dress a roasted cauliflower salad.
E! News

Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided

Watch: Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!. The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all. Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."
The Kitchn

How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake

It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
SPY

Butter Boards Are Gross, Please Build Your Friends an Actual Charcuterie Board

TikTok food hacks are really hit or miss for me. I love Emily Mariko’s salmon rice dish and I’ve actually learned helpful tricks from some very skilled chefs on the platform. I have to be honest and say, though, that I can’t get behind the latest lactose-heavy hosting hack that’s taken over during the last few weeks. I’m talking about butter boards. Read More: SPY Our Place Reviews: Always Pan, Perfect Pot The concept is simple. You take a platter or cutting board that you’d usually serve charcuterie on but instead of adding meats, cheeses, grapes and tiny pickles you slather the...
Allrecipes.com

Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce

Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
Outsider.com

Couple Caters Entire Wedding Feast from Costco for $800, Internet Blown Away

Newlyweds from Taiwan are making the internet buzz after revealing that they catered their wedding feast from Costco for less than $800. The New York Post reported that the couple catered their outdoor wedding reception with a buffet that consisted of wares and Costco food. The buffet featured croissant sandwiches that had ham, cheese, and cucumber along with a dish of grapes and tomatoes as well as sweet raspberry tea and lemonade. The couple’s vanilla frosting just had rosemary as decoration. It was noted that the picture-perfect spread was priced at $787.
BGR.com

Best mattress topper with 49,000 5-star reviews is only $25 today

Countless people out there have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress — even if it’s the phenomenal Nolah Evolution 15 mattress we recently reviewed. You might just need Amazon’s best mattress topper.
Vogue Magazine

Get Your Pearly Whites Whiter With These Dentist-Recommended Treatments

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The cosmetics industry is chockfull of serums and gadgets galore promising beautifying results. While before and after transformations aren’t always guaranteed, the best teeth whitening products can offer serious results—done yourself, no dentist required! But that’s not to say we didn’t consult a dentist to help us select the most efficacious bleaching toothpastes, whitening LED light kits, and more.
