WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
WITN
Attorney General Stein reaches $3.6 million Medicaid settlement with lab company
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Attorney General Josh Stein says he has reached a $3,653,858 settlement with Radeas, LLC, a South Carolina clinical laboratory company headquartered in Wake Forest. Stein says the settlement surrounds allegations that Radeas submitted false claims for some urine drug tests to the North Carolina Medicaid...
WITN
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
WITN
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly breeze keeps temps below avgerage Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The remnants of Ian will remain strong enough to promote cloud cover, blustery winds and coastal flooding here in Eastern NC. The center of the remnant low is off the coast of Virginia and will stay there until it finally heads eastward Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected for the Northern Outer Banks, especially for locations north of Oregon Inlet. Most flooding should occur around high tide times (~3am, ~3:30pm Tuesday). Northerly winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph for inland areas while gusts on the Outer Banks will reach the 35 to 45 mph range. Due to wind gusts and high surf, portions of Highway 12 are closed from Oregon Inlet, NC to Rodanthe, NC. This closure is expected to last until midnight Tuesday.
WITN
NCDOT launching Operation Crash Reduction to crack down on speeding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from Oct. 3-9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort named “Operation Crash Reduction.”. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the operation is a new initiative for North Carolina law enforcement to...
WITN
State department gives air quality permit to La Grange facility
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality permit to Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, a biomass-to-energy facility in La Grange. The DAQ says that the synthetic minor air quality permit issued on Monday followed a...
WITN
More than 220 days after Russian invasion, aid efforts still building for Ukraine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two North Carolina residents are uniquely intertwined with Ukraine. Despite their different histories with the damaged country, they both hope for an end to the war. Stephanie Pridgen lives in Wilson County, but taught English in Ukraine for three and a half years. Olena Koslova-Pates raised...
