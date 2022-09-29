GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The remnants of Ian will remain strong enough to promote cloud cover, blustery winds and coastal flooding here in Eastern NC. The center of the remnant low is off the coast of Virginia and will stay there until it finally heads eastward Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected for the Northern Outer Banks, especially for locations north of Oregon Inlet. Most flooding should occur around high tide times (~3am, ~3:30pm Tuesday). Northerly winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph for inland areas while gusts on the Outer Banks will reach the 35 to 45 mph range. Due to wind gusts and high surf, portions of Highway 12 are closed from Oregon Inlet, NC to Rodanthe, NC. This closure is expected to last until midnight Tuesday.

