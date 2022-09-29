ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Attorney General Stein reaches $3.6 million Medicaid settlement with lab company

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Attorney General Josh Stein says he has reached a $3,653,858 settlement with Radeas, LLC, a South Carolina clinical laboratory company headquartered in Wake Forest. Stein says the settlement surrounds allegations that Radeas submitted false claims for some urine drug tests to the North Carolina Medicaid...
ECONOMY
WITN

Weather conditions suspend ferry routes

VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly breeze keeps temps below avgerage Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The remnants of Ian will remain strong enough to promote cloud cover, blustery winds and coastal flooding here in Eastern NC. The center of the remnant low is off the coast of Virginia and will stay there until it finally heads eastward Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected for the Northern Outer Banks, especially for locations north of Oregon Inlet. Most flooding should occur around high tide times (~3am, ~3:30pm Tuesday). Northerly winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph for inland areas while gusts on the Outer Banks will reach the 35 to 45 mph range. Due to wind gusts and high surf, portions of Highway 12 are closed from Oregon Inlet, NC to Rodanthe, NC. This closure is expected to last until midnight Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

NCDOT launching Operation Crash Reduction to crack down on speeding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from Oct. 3-9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort named “Operation Crash Reduction.”. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the operation is a new initiative for North Carolina law enforcement to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WITN

State department gives air quality permit to La Grange facility

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued an air quality permit to Carolina Poultry Power RG3, LLC, a biomass-to-energy facility in La Grange. The DAQ says that the synthetic minor air quality permit issued on Monday followed a...
LA GRANGE, NC

