Columbia, SC

State leaders thankful Midlands without severe damage

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- The worst is over for South Carolina as Hurricane Ian has made its way past. South Carolina Governor held a briefing Saturday afternoon discussing the aftermath of the storm. “We had no storm related deaths, no hospitals damaged, all water systems are and were okay", said Governor...
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
One displaced after duplex catches fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court in Columbia that has left one person displaced. Fire officials responded to the scene just before 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Crews were able to enter the building and quickly get...
Eau Claire High lifts lockdown after potential social media threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A modified lockdown has been lifted at Eau Claire High School after a potential social media threat. Richland One School District said school administrators received a report Monday morning of a potential threat to the school that was made via social media. LOCAL FIRST |...
Midlands businesses to donate for Hurricane Ian relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple businesses in the Midlands area have come together to donate to Hurricane Ian Relief. The Red Cross, Publix, and Food Lion have all vowed to make or match donations for those who need relief from the Hurricane. Food Lion has pledged to match $30,000...
Skies clearing out and warming up as the week goes on

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We won't be shaking the clouds for at least one more day. The low pressure center that picked up part of the remains of Ian is stuck in the Northeast. That's kept clouds in the area and will do so for at least one more day.
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
One dead after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead and three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington County. Troopers said around 2:10 a.m., a 1998 Dodge SUV was driving east on South Lake Drive. A 2013 Ford sedan was traveling west on the same road when the two vehicles collided.
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
Driver dead after head-on collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling east on S.C. 389. They said a 2017 Kia Soul traveling west on 389 went left of the center line and collided head-on with the trailer. The driver of the Kia died.
Missing Kershaw County 6-year-old with autism found safe

ELGIN, SC (WACH) — UPDATE: A missing 6-year-old with autism has been found safe in Kershaw County. Around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, 6-year-old Jonathan Mallard disappeared into the wooded area behind 846 Barfield Road in Elgin, close to the intersection of Sessions Road. He was found safe by a...
