Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wach.com
State leaders thankful Midlands without severe damage
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- The worst is over for South Carolina as Hurricane Ian has made its way past. South Carolina Governor held a briefing Saturday afternoon discussing the aftermath of the storm. “We had no storm related deaths, no hospitals damaged, all water systems are and were okay", said Governor...
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
wach.com
One displaced after duplex catches fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court in Columbia that has left one person displaced. Fire officials responded to the scene just before 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Crews were able to enter the building and quickly get...
wach.com
'It was just a wreck:' 16 displaced after tree falls on SC senior living facility
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Several people at a senior living facility in Irmo are having to move temporarily after Hurricane Ian blew a tree into their apartments, but a tree removal company is already working on cleaning up. "All of sudden the whole apartment shook. I really thought it...
wach.com
Eau Claire High lifts lockdown after potential social media threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A modified lockdown has been lifted at Eau Claire High School after a potential social media threat. Richland One School District said school administrators received a report Monday morning of a potential threat to the school that was made via social media. LOCAL FIRST |...
wach.com
Midlands businesses to donate for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple businesses in the Midlands area have come together to donate to Hurricane Ian Relief. The Red Cross, Publix, and Food Lion have all vowed to make or match donations for those who need relief from the Hurricane. Food Lion has pledged to match $30,000...
wach.com
$300,000 lottery ticket left unscratched in winner’s car for two days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man, who left an unscratched lottery ticket in his car, found out he’d been driving around with a $300,000 winner. He made the discovery two days after buying the ticket and a bottle of water at the Pitt Stop #03 on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.
wach.com
Skies clearing out and warming up as the week goes on
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- We won't be shaking the clouds for at least one more day. The low pressure center that picked up part of the remains of Ian is stuck in the Northeast. That's kept clouds in the area and will do so for at least one more day.
wach.com
'It's like you need a boat': Flooded SC residents brace for further damage from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A lot of people in the Midlands are bracing for the worst but hoping for the best right now. They’re worried about possible damage to their home and property. It’s a problem James Speaks says his family has been dealing with in the seven...
wach.com
Richland two student raises hundreds of dollars to feed the pets of senior citizens
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — One Midlands girl is making an impact in the lives of seniors and their pets, by raising money for Meals On Wheels. "Pretty much my whole life I've been rescuing animals. Every animal we have is a rescue animal so I knew I wanted to help animals"
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
wach.com
'It's unacceptable': SC parents, teachers demand action after violent school threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – It’s an incident parents and teachers say is happening way too often: another threat against a Midlands school. This time, it put Eau Claire High School on a lockdown. All day Monday, there was a heightened police presence at Eau Claire High School, and...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
wach.com
One dead after crash in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead and three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington County. Troopers said around 2:10 a.m., a 1998 Dodge SUV was driving east on South Lake Drive. A 2013 Ford sedan was traveling west on the same road when the two vehicles collided.
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
wach.com
Driver dead after head-on collision in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling east on S.C. 389. They said a 2017 Kia Soul traveling west on 389 went left of the center line and collided head-on with the trailer. The driver of the Kia died.
wach.com
Missing Kershaw County 6-year-old with autism found safe
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — UPDATE: A missing 6-year-old with autism has been found safe in Kershaw County. Around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, 6-year-old Jonathan Mallard disappeared into the wooded area behind 846 Barfield Road in Elgin, close to the intersection of Sessions Road. He was found safe by a...
